Iowa Western Board awards roofing contract

The Iowa Western Community College Board of Trustees awarded a bid to McKinnis Roofing to replace the roof on Ashley Hall for $273,000.
Bids on the project ranged from $273,000 to $352,000, with McKinnis submitting the lowest one, which beat the estimate of $300,000.
“The roof we have we’ve had repairs on, but it needs to be replaced,” said Eddie Holtz, vice president of finance.
The board approved refinancing Dormitory Revenue Refunding Bonds from the construction of the housing units on the east side of the campus and General Obligation School Bonds from construction of Kinney Hall for a total savings of $540,000 over 12 years, Holtz said. It also approved initiating proceedings to seek bids for refinancing additional Dormitory Revenue Refunding Bonds.
Iowa Western will host the National Junior College Athletic Association Wrestling Championships Wednesday and Thursday at the Mid-America Center. The college is expecting 420 wrestlers, plus all of their fans, President Dan Kinney said.
“Think of the impact that’s going to have on our community!” he said.
Board Vice President Dr. John Marshall asked if college officials could report back to the board the estimated community impact at its next meeting. Kinney said he would talk to the Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce and Convention & Visitors Bureau after the tournament to get some information.
The tourney comes just days after the Iowa Western volleyball team won the NCJAA Division I national championship by defeating Snow College of Utah 3-1. It was the first time the Reivers had taken the title since 2006 — when head coach Alicia Williamson was playing on the team. Kinney attended the last couple rounds and was very complimentary of the players.
“I’ll tell you what, they represented the school very well,” he told the trustees.
