Iowa Western Board awards roofing contract

The Iowa Western Community College Board of Trustees awarded a bid to McKinnis Roofing to replace the roof on Ashley Hall for $273,000.

Bids on the project ranged from $273,000 to $352,000, with McKinnis submitting the lowest one, which beat the estimate of $300,000.

“The roof we have we’ve had repairs on, but it needs to be replaced,” said Eddie Holtz, vice president of finance.

The board approved refinancing Dormitory Revenue Refunding Bonds from the construction of the housing units on the east side of the campus and General Obligation School Bonds from construction of Kinney Hall for a total savings of $540,000 over 12 years, Holtz said. It also approved initiating proceedings to seek bids for refinancing additional Dormitory Revenue Refunding Bonds.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Iowa Western will host the National Junior College Athletic Association Wrestling Championships Wednesday and Thursday at the Mid-America Center. The college is expecting 420 wrestlers, plus all of their fans, President Dan Kinney said.

“Think of the impact that’s going to have on our community!” he said.