Iowa Western Board of Trustees approves $7 increase in tuition rate

The Iowa Western Community College Board of Trustees approved a $7 per credit hour increase in tuition rates Monday for the 2022-23 academic year.

Iowa Western’s current tuition rate is $194 per credit hour, but COVID-19 relief funds are offsetting $7 of that, so students are paying $187 per hour, said Eddie Holtz, vice president of finance for the college. With the $7 hike, the rate will become $201 per credit hour -- but the college will continue to offset $7 of that with COVID funds, so students will pay $194 per hour for 2022-23.

The board approved a budget during its March 14 meeting. The budget set spending limits at $61,039,326 for the general fund, $26,503,117 for the physical plant and $5,737,282 for the bond and interest fund.

Community colleges are still waiting to see what the Iowa Legislature -- which has suspended its session but has more decisions to make before it can adjourn – will approve for them for next year, Holtz said. He is anticipating that the Legislature will approve a total increase of $6 million for Iowa’s 15 community colleges, including a $393,000 boost for Iowa Western, because that’s what was included in the proposed budget of the Iowa House.

Under the budget, the tax levy will decrease from $1.45808 to $1.37785 per $1,000 of taxable valuation, a drop of 8.023 cents. Revenue will be boosted by a 5.6% increase in the college’s tax base, which continues a 15-year upward trend.

There are unknowns on the expense side, too, Holtz said. The college is still negotiating on raises for staff and on insurance rates, and utility rates could continue to climb.

The good news is that enrollment has begun to rebound from its COVID-induced slump, Iowa Western President Dan Kinney said. The budget was based on an assumption that enrollment would remain flat.

“We had an increase in our spring enrollment, so that’s exciting,” he said.

The number of students is up by 106, and the number of credit hours being taken is up by about 2,400, Kinney said. The number registered for summer, at this point, is up by 160 students.

“We’re on a good track, and we’re moving forward,” he said.

Most of Iowa Western’s revenue – 59% -- comes from tuition and fees. State funding accounts for about 32%. The remainder is 5% from local support, 1% from federal funding and 3% from other sources.

