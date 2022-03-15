Iowa Western budget approved; officials uncertain about tuition hike

The Iowa Western Community College Board of Trustees approved a budget for 2022-23 after holding a public hearing during its March meeting Monday at the Shelby County Center in Harlan.

The budget, unchanged from the preliminary budget published earlier this spring, sets spending limits at $61,039,326 for the general fund, $26,503,117 for the physical plant and $5,737,282 for the bond and interest fund.

The budget would result in a property tax levy of $1.37785 per $1,000 of taxable valuation -- a decrease of 8.023 cents from its current level of $1.45808 per $1,000 of taxable valuation. Revenue would be boosted by a 5.6% increase in the college’s tax base, continuing a 15-year upward trend, according to Eddie Holtz, vice president of finance. The budget is based on an assumption that enrollment will be basically flat.

Still, the board may need to increase tuition, but that will not be decided until May. The administration is still working to determine how much is needed because of a larger-than-expected increase in health insurance costs, Holtz said.

Iowa Western did not increase tuition for the 2021-22 academic year. Instead, it was able to use COVID-19 relief money to offset what would have been a $7-per-credit-hour bump.

Most of Iowa Western’s revenue — 59% — comes from tuition and fees, according to Holtz. State funding accounts for about 32%. The remainder is 5% from local support, 1% from federal funding and 3% from other sources.

