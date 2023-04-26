Iowa Western Community College will have a smaller budget for the next fiscal year, but students may still see a tuition increase because of changes in federal funding and state tax policy.

Iowa Western’s Board of Trustees has approved a budget of $96,876,289 for the fiscal year that runs from July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024. That’s a decrease of $1,628,982 from last year’s budget of $98,279,725.

Resources are estimated at $96,650,743, so the budget anticipates using $225,546 from existing funds to help cover expenses.

The levy will tick upwards by about 1 cent per $1,000 of taxable valuation — from $1.37785 to $1.38967 per $1,000 of taxable valuation — because of a drop in federal funding and the state’s property tax rollback, according to Eddie Holtz, vice president of finance. That follows a small decrease in the levy last year.

Iowa Western anticipates a $3,330,089 drop in federal aid — mostly COVID-19 relief dollars, Holtz said.

“COVID money is basically running out,” he said.

The tax base in the college’s service area has continued to grow, but because of the state property tax rollback, the institution will only receive about $200,000 more in property tax revenue, Holtz said. Its territory includes Adair, Adams, Audubon, Cass, Crawford, Fremont, Harrison, Mills, Monona, Montgomery, Page, Pottawattamie and Shelby counties.

Because of those issues and rising costs due to inflation, Iowa Western will likely have to boost tuition rates by $6 to $9 per credit hour, Holtz said.

“Right now in the state, that’s what we’re seeing,” he said. “We’ll probably be in the same place. We did not, however, increase housing fees or meals or anything.”

The tuition rate will not be determined for a while, Holtz said. Right now, college officials are still negotiating on staff salaries and health insurance, so there are still some unknowns.

“We hope to set it in May or June,” he said.