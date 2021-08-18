Iowa Western committee plans Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Week

Iowa Western Community College’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee leaders presented a report to the college’s Board of Trustees Monday on its goals and upcoming events.
The committee’s mission is “to promote awareness, education and to create accountability at Iowa Western Community College for faculty, staff and students regarding valuing diversity, promoting inclusion and striving for equity,” according to co-leader Ambe White, dean of social sciences and business.
“It’s all about awareness,” said co-leader Reanna Heim, dean of student life.
The committee will hold a series of activities Aug. 23-27 for Diversity Equity and Inclusion Week:
• Monday — State of Diversity Address/Commitment to Diversity, President Dan Kinney, email
• Diversity Art Project: Students and staff can submit artwork with the theme “What does diversity mean to you?” to cvandyke@iwcc.edu or in person to the IWCC Student Center room 2013 to be displayed in college housing and the student center. Workspace will be set up in the Student Center game room and housing lobby areas through Tuesday evening.
• Tuesday — IWCC Club Fair Meet and Greet, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., student center-Reiver Room; open to students and staff
• Wednesday — “Safe Space Training,” Carrie Parkhurst, 2 p.m., Looft Hall Auditorium; open to students and staff
• Thursday, Aug. 26 — “Dare to Speak,” poet Carlos Andres Gomez, 3 p.m., Arts Center
• Friday, Aug. 27 — Diversity Panel Discussion, 11 a.m., Looft Hall Auditorium; open to students and staff
The committee will hold a professional development day on Sept. 7 featuring Dr. Marco Banco, vice chancellor of diversity and inclusion at University of Nebraska at Lincoln, with breakout sessions, Heim said.
Members are interested in having annual and perhaps monthly themes and making annual T-shirts, Heim said.
The group plans to hold events, create materials, research best practices, make recommendations to the cabinet, raise awareness through marketing and social media, arrange professional development on diversity issues, spawn clubs on diversity, equity and inclusion and target underserved groups in grant applications, White said. She said members would also like to establish a black student union.
White approached former President Dan Kinney in fall 2020 about the need to start a group to focus on diversity issues, and he agreed that one was needed. They formed a task force that included White; Heim; Doug Marshall, head track and field coach; and Tina Knauss, dean of institutional effectiveness.
In October, they received approval to form a Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Committee. The committee held a kickoff event on April 1.