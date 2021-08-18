Iowa Western committee plans Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Week

• Thursday, Aug. 26 — “Dare to Speak,” poet Carlos Andres Gomez, 3 p.m., Arts Center

• Friday, Aug. 27 — Diversity Panel Discussion, 11 a.m., Looft Hall Auditorium; open to students and staff

The committee will hold a professional development day on Sept. 7 featuring Dr. Marco Banco, vice chancellor of diversity and inclusion at University of Nebraska at Lincoln, with breakout sessions, Heim said.

Members are interested in having annual and perhaps monthly themes and making annual T-shirts, Heim said.

The group plans to hold events, create materials, research best practices, make recommendations to the cabinet, raise awareness through marketing and social media, arrange professional development on diversity issues, spawn clubs on diversity, equity and inclusion and target underserved groups in grant applications, White said. She said members would also like to establish a black student union.

White approached former President Dan Kinney in fall 2020 about the need to start a group to focus on diversity issues, and he agreed that one was needed. They formed a task force that included White; Heim; Doug Marshall, head track and field coach; and Tina Knauss, dean of institutional effectiveness.

In October, they received approval to form a Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Committee. The committee held a kickoff event on April 1.

