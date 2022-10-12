Iowa Western Community College names LaFerla Alumni of the Year

A dedicated educational leader in the Council Bluffs community has been selected as the 2022 Iowa Western Community College Alumni of the Year.

Chris LaFerla has been awarded the coveted designation and will be honored at a reception from 4 to 6 p.m. Nov. 5 in the Reiver Room of the Iowa Western Student Center, the Alumni Office has announced.

“Chris LaFerla’s journey as a community college student and former Iowa Western employee is truly motivating and inspirational,” Pam Beall-Hill, president of the IWCC Alumni Board, said in a press release. “The college is honored to place his name among the many deserving alumni on our Wall of Fame.”

“I am truly honored and humbled to be recognized by Iowa Western,” LaFerla said. “The impact Iowa Western Community College has had on my life is nearly impossible to describe.

“Like too many of our young people today, my childhood experiences were negatively impacted by the effects of poverty,” he said. “My parents were habitually unemployed or underemployed and battled addiction to drugs and alcohol. At times, we were homeless. We relied on social assistance occasionally to ensure we had food and basic necessities.

“I found refuge at school,” LaFerla said. “By the time I was in high school, I participated in as many activities as I possibly could. Most days, I would be at school at 7 a.m. and wouldn’t get home until 7 p.m. or later. I genuinely enjoyed those activities but, looking back on it now, I realize at least part of the reason I was so busy was because I didn’t want to go home. There were so many caring teachers and coaches who encouraged me and challenged me to be a good person.

“One thing I know now about being poor and experiencing trauma in childhood is that it slowly eats away at your self-esteem,” he said. “You develop this internal belief that you aren’t worthy of anything good. Despite being a good student in high school, after I graduated I didn’t believe I was capable of being successful in college. At the urging of some of my teachers and coaches, I enrolled at Iowa Western just before the semester began. Unsure of myself and without any support from home, I embarked on my college career. I graduated two years later, becoming the first person in my family to do so — and if not for the instructors, advisors and coaches at Iowa Western, it probably would not have happened.”

LaFerla graduated from Iowa Western in 1998 with an Associate of Arts degree before earning a Bachelor’s of Arts in education from Simpson College in Indianola. He earned his Master of Arts in organizational leadership in 2012 from Gonzaga University in Spokane, Washington.

He enjoyed a long and successful career at Iowa Western prior to his current role of executive director of the Council Bluffs Schools Foundation. LaFerla served as admissions recruiter, assistant director of admissions, director of admissions and dean of admissions and records at his alma mater over a 15-year span.

“Iowa Western has given me so much more than a degree,” LaFerla said. “Through those roles, I was given the opportunity to work on so many projects, improving services for students and launching new student success initiatives. During that time, I discovered what has become my professional and personal passion: eradicating poverty by creating opportunities for everyone through education.”

LaFerla, a Council Bluffs native and Thomas Jefferson High School graduate, has excelled in his current role with the district’s foundation. Over the last five years, he has significantly increased the number of students enrolled in the foundation’s Kids & Company before- and after-school program, generated record donations to the foundation and helped align the foundation with the district’s missions of supporting children, families and staff. LaFerla also serves on the Council Bluffs Community School District Board of Education and the Southwest Iowa Educational Foundation board.

“It never once crossed my mind that an award like this would be bestowed upon me, but receiving this award from an institution that means so much to me personally is an incredible feeling,” LaFerla said. “I would like to thank my nominators, the Iowa Western Alumni Committee and Dr. Kinney for allowing me this honor.”

Those who would like to attend should RSVP at alum@iwcc.edu or 712-325-3316.