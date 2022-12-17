Iowa Western Community College planning East Mills career academy

After opening career academies in Harlan and Missouri Valley this fall, Iowa Western Community College has plans in the works to establish one in the East Mills Community School District.

Voters in the district passed a bond issue last year to build a new elementary school. That project is just underway, according to Matt Mancuso, executive director of business and community education at Iowa Western. The current grade school, which is located just outside of Hastings, will become a career academy regional center. Officials think the center may open in 2025.

A director was hired to develop the career academy and additional uses of that building, he said. Areas of instruction are still under discussion but will probably include welding and other “hard trades,” such as electrical, automotive and construction technologies.

East Mills is considering partnering with Sidney, Glenwood and perhaps Red Oak on the academy, Mancuso said. The building may also house other community agencies and service providers, Mancuso said.

Iowa Western is also working with Glenwood on an innovation center, which would be located at the Glenwood Resource campus, he said. Programming for that site is still being discussed. It would be different than that offered at the East Mills facility and create more career academy options for districts in that area. The Glenwood center might also pull students from Council Bluffs, depending on the programs.

The college’s Atlantic Center is undergoing a needs assessment, Mancuso said.

“As workforce needs change, Iowa Western also needs to adapt its programming for academies — credit and non-credit,” he said. “So hopefully we have more information on that in the next couple of months.”

Iowa Western’s Shenandoah Center is in the early stages of developing an HVAC program in coordination with Shenandoah High School, Mancuso said.

The college opened a career academy in August at its Shelby County Center in Harlan. Iowa Western already owned half of that building and purchased the other half from the City of Harlan. That center offers electromechanical training for local companies and automotive, diesel, industrial technology, health care and trades instruction.

In November, Iowa Western opened the Larry and Bunny Buss Regional Center in part of the Trivium Life Services building in Missouri Valley. The center was named after a couple that donated $300,000 to Iowa Western in February to help establish an academy in that community. The college purchased part of the building at a cost of $285,000 and completed a substantial remodeling project there.

“The generosity of Larry and Bunny Buss will enable the college to offer quality programs for students across the region,” President Dan Kinney said. “This facility will be a game changer for students that want to pursue careers and remain in our local communities.”

The Buss’s donation was a key factor in the college applying for and receiving state funding to establish a new academy, he said. The college received $1 million from the state’s Career Academy Incentive Fund, which was created through the reauthorization of the Secure an Advanced Vision for Education one-cent sales tax in 2019. It provides targeted grants to support partnerships between school districts and community colleges that expand access to career academy programs, with a focus on programming delivered through regional centers. Iowa Western also received a $100,000 grant from Google in May to support expansion of its skilled trades programs.

High schools from Missouri Valley, Tri-Center, Logan-Magnolia and West Harrison/West Monona Community School Districts will benefit from the establishment of the Missouri Valley center, which will focus on agriculture, construction, electrical and welding.