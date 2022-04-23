Iowa Western Community College to host supersize Spring Career Fair

Iowa Western Community College will host a supersize Spring Career Fair on Thursday, April 28 at its Council Bluffs Campus, 2500 College Road.

Eighty-four employers are expected to participate in the event from 3 to 6 p.m. in Reiver Arena. Up to 800 openings may be available, estimated Kimberly Wollenhaupt, Iowa Western director of career and transfer services, which is sponsoring the fair along with IowaWorks.

It’s one of the biggest career fairs the college has ever hosted, Wollenhaupt said.

“Back in 2016, we had 90 employers in attendance,” she said. “We try and host one every spring. Last year, I did a lot of mini ones because of COVID.”

Positions up for grabs will include full-time, part-time, internship and seasonal opportunities in everything from fast food to information technology, according to a flyer from Iowa Western.

Fields include health, dental and veterinary care; engineering; data science and networking; business, finance and accounting; law enforcement and public service; education, youth services and child care; human services and human resources; automotive and trucking; construction, welding and other trades; media and communications; arts and entertainment; pharmaceuticals; culinary arts and hospitality; esthetics; retail and customer service; warehouse and delivery; food packaging; and other areas.

For more information, email Wollenhaupt at careerandtransfer@iwcc.edu.

