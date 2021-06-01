Iowa Western designated Home Base Iowa CHAMP program

Iowa Western Community College has received designation as a Home Base Iowa Certified Higher Academic Military Partnership program.
The institution has met the necessary criteria based on best practices in serving military-affiliated students, according to a press release from Home Base Iowa. Iowa Western joins 28 other CHAMPs institutions across Iowa in demonstrating a commitment to serving veterans and to help make Iowa a “State of Choice” for military-affiliated students.
“Quality education plays a significant role for veterans and their families, and Home Base Iowa recognizes the need to work with higher education institutions to support them along the way,” Jathan Chicoine, Home Base Iowa program manager for state and strategic initiatives, said in the press release. “Congratulations to IWCC (and the others) in helping their military-affiliated students achieve academic success and thrive in Iowa.”
“I think we at Iowa Western have been very dedicated to serving our military-connected students, whether they’re starting in the military or coming out and retiring,” President Daniel Kinney said. “I’m prior military, my predecessor was prior military … I think being a Home Base Iowa institution just takes it to the next level.”
HBI is a one-of-a-kind program connecting veterans, military personnel and their family members with resources and opportunities in Iowa. Through HBI’s three areas of focus — Workforce Solutions and Growth, Quality Education and Student Success and Community Support — veterans and their families have found personal and professional success in new civilian careers and communities across Iowa.
Kinney said he believes it’s important for the college to help students who have served make the transition from the military to civilian life. Iowa Western has a Veterans Service Office where veterans can find resources to help them build their new lives, as well as a veterans counselor to work with them on paperwork for the G.I. Bill and other benefits.
“He was prior military, so he has an understanding of what they’re going through,” Kinney said. “When you’re in the military, you build some bonds. We want that bond to be able to continue.”
For more information about Home Base Iowa, visit HomeBaseIowa.gov.
If you are a businesses, community or institution of higher education interested in becoming a HBI Partner or for general questions, please email HBI@iowa.gov.