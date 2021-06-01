Iowa Western designated Home Base Iowa CHAMP program

Iowa Western Community College has received designation as a Home Base Iowa Certified Higher Academic Military Partnership program.

The institution has met the necessary criteria based on best practices in serving military-affiliated students, according to a press release from Home Base Iowa. Iowa Western joins 28 other CHAMPs institutions across Iowa in demonstrating a commitment to serving veterans and to help make Iowa a “State of Choice” for military-affiliated students.

“Quality education plays a significant role for veterans and their families, and Home Base Iowa recognizes the need to work with higher education institutions to support them along the way,” Jathan Chicoine, Home Base Iowa program manager for state and strategic initiatives, said in the press release. “Congratulations to IWCC (and the others) in helping their military-affiliated students achieve academic success and thrive in Iowa.”

“I think we at Iowa Western have been very dedicated to serving our military-connected students, whether they’re starting in the military or coming out and retiring,” President Daniel Kinney said. “I’m prior military, my predecessor was prior military … I think being a Home Base Iowa institution just takes it to the next level.”

