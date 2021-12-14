Iowa Western enrollment declines; number of high schoolers still rising

Enrollment is down slightly at Iowa Western Community College compared to last fall, according to a report presented at a Board of Trustees meeting by Kim Henry, vice president of student services.

The total number of students as of Oct. 15 was 5,684, down 107 from fall 2020, or about 1.8%, according to Henry's report, given at Monday's meeting. Credit hours totaled 54,673.5, down by 154.5, or 0.3%.

The total includes 2,090 high school students taking college courses worth 12,907 credit hours. The number of high school students was up 21, or 1%, from fall 2020, and credit hours taken by high school students were up 994, or 7.7%.

Without high school students, there was a total of 3,594 students taking 41,766.5 credit hours. Adult students were down by 128, or 3.4%, and credit hours were down by 1,148.5, or 2.7%.

The number of full-time students increased, while the number of part-time enrollees decreased. There were 2,427 full-time students taking 34,707.5 credit hours, up by 96 students (4%) and 1,233 credit hours (4%) from fall 2020. Part-time students numbered 3,257, down 203, or 6%, and credit hours totaled 19,966, down 1,387.5, or 6%.

There were fewer students enrolled in career-technical programs and more in programs designed for students who want to transfer to a four-year college upon completion. The head count in career-technical programs was 1,721, down 50, or 3%, from fall 2020, and credit hours totaled 19,387.5, down 418, or 2%. The number of transfer majors was 2,196 students, up 43 (2%), and credit hours taken by transfer majors totaled 13,350.5, up 1,420.5, or 11%.

There were 1,767 students not in a degree program, down 100, or 5%, from fall 2020. Those students were taking 21,935.5 credit hours, down 1,157, or 5%.

