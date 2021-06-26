 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Iowa Western forgives student debt from pandemic, syncs Kinney's contract with others
0 comments
featured

Iowa Western forgives student debt from pandemic, syncs Kinney's contract with others

{{featured_button_text}}
20200816_new_iwccfall_5

Students and their families move their belongings into the Iowa Western Community College dorms ahead of the fall semester on Aug. 14, 2020. Iowa Western will forgive $2.1 million of current students’ debt with the help of federal relief funds.

 Nonpareil file photo/Joe Shearer

Congress may never agree on a plan to pay off student loans, but Iowa Western Community College is forgiving $2.1 million of current students’ debt with the help of federal relief funds, officials announced during an Iowa Western Board of Trustees meeting Monday.

Debt relief is an allowable use of the funding colleges received as federal pandemic relief, according to Eddie Holtz, vice president of finance at Iowa Western. The provision applies strictly to student debt incurred since the U.S. outbreak of COVID-19 in March 2020.

“If people were enrolled in anything after March 2020 and still owe us, we’re forgiving it … We know a lot of people are struggling to pay their bills,” he said. “We’re not picking and choosing. Anyone that qualified, we’re canceling their debt.”

Hopefully, clearing their slates will help students continue to study at Iowa Western and earn a degree, Holtz said.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

He cautioned that unpaid bills from before the pandemic will still be reflected on people’s credit reports and must be paid off before they can enroll at Iowa Western again or obtain transcripts from the college.

In other business, the board agreed to change Iowa Western President Dan Kinney’s contract so it runs from July 1 to June 30 instead of Jan. 1 to Dec. 31. He will have a three-year renewable contract. Kinney started in January — in the middle of the academic and fiscal year.

To put Kinney’s pay in sync with other employees, he will receive a 3% increase in total compensation in July, Holtz said.

“It’s the same as everyone else got,” he said.

Kinney currently has a salary of $240,000 per year, plus a mileage allowance and other benefits, Holtz said.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

US defense chief hosts Ghani for talks at Pentagon

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert