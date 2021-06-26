Iowa Western forgives student debt from pandemic, syncs Kinney's contract with others

Congress may never agree on a plan to pay off student loans, but Iowa Western Community College is forgiving $2.1 million of current students’ debt with the help of federal relief funds, officials announced during an Iowa Western Board of Trustees meeting Monday.

Debt relief is an allowable use of the funding colleges received as federal pandemic relief, according to Eddie Holtz, vice president of finance at Iowa Western. The provision applies strictly to student debt incurred since the U.S. outbreak of COVID-19 in March 2020.

“If people were enrolled in anything after March 2020 and still owe us, we’re forgiving it … We know a lot of people are struggling to pay their bills,” he said. “We’re not picking and choosing. Anyone that qualified, we’re canceling their debt.”

Hopefully, clearing their slates will help students continue to study at Iowa Western and earn a degree, Holtz said.

He cautioned that unpaid bills from before the pandemic will still be reflected on people’s credit reports and must be paid off before they can enroll at Iowa Western again or obtain transcripts from the college.