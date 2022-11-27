Iowa Western formally opens regional career academy in Missouri Valley

Iowa Western Community College realized its goal of opening a career academy in Missouri Valley this month after a generous donation from two longtime community leaders helped pave the way. The opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony were delayed because of supply chain issues with electrical equipment.

Larry and Bunny Buss announced a $300,000 donation to Iowa Western in February to help establish an academy in their hometown. The academy occupies a portion of the Trivium Life Services building. The college purchased part of the building at a cost of $285,000 and completed substantial remodeling to the space.

The new facility will be called “The Larry and Bunny Buss Regional Center,” Iowa Western President Dan Kinney announced.

“The generosity of Larry and Bunny Buss will enable the college to offer quality programs for students across the region,” he said in a press release from the college. “This facility will be a game changer for students that want to pursue careers and remain in our local communities.”

The Buss's donation was a key factor in the college applying for and receiving state funding to establish a new academy, Kinney said. The college received $1 million from the Career Academy Incentive Fund, which was created through the reauthorization of the Secure an Advanced Vision for Education one-cent sales tax in 2019. It provides targeted grants to support partnerships between school districts and community colleges that expand access to career academy programs, with a focus on programming delivered through regional centers. Iowa Western also received a $100,000 grant from Google in May to support expansion of its skilled trades programs.

Iowa Western intends to focus on agriculture, construction, electrical and welding at the new regional center. High schools from Missouri Valley, Tri Center, Logan-Magnolia and West Harrison/West Monona will benefit from the establishment of the new academy.

Larry and Bunny Buss have been long-time supporters of education at all levels. Larry has a Bachelor’s of Science degree in agricultural engineering from Iowa State University and a master’s degree in civil engineering from the University of Nebraska. Bunny studied music at Morningside College.

The college also opened a career academy in August at its Shelby County Center in Harlan. Iowa Western already owned half of that building and purchased the other half from the City of Harlan. That center offers electromechanical training for local companies and automotive, diesel, industrial technology, health care and trades instruction.