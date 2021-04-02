Iowa Western group to promote ‘diversity, equity and inclusion’

Iowa Western Community College held a kickoff party Thursday to introduce the college’s new Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee and gather suggestions about what it should do.
“The mission of the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee is to promote awareness, education and to create accountability at Iowa Western Community College for faculty, staff and students regarding valuing diversity, promoting inclusion and striving for equity,” a sign on the wall of the Reiver Room stated.
“Diversity is not just color,” said Ambe White, dean of social sciences and business and co-leader of the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee. “It’s also age, sex, religion and other things.”
Jodie Smith, director of the TRIO program at Iowa Western, is very aware of the diverse student population.
“We have a very diverse pool we work with every single day,” she said. “All of our students are first-generation college students, low-income or have a disability.”
“I think if you want to work on diversity, it should be intentional,” said Emily O’Rourke, project coordinator for the office of violence against women. It’s good that the committee is being proactive, she said.
“I think it’s a wonderful asset to our employees and students and prospective students to ensure an environment where people’s unique contributions are recognized,” she said.
“I’m excited for what’s happening,” President Daniel Kinney said. “I think this shows that, as a college, we want to make a difference in students’ lives.”
Serving on the committee is a way of reaching out to students, said member Justin Saelee, resident life coordinator at one of the housing facilities.
“We want students to know the staff is there for them, and we want to hear their ideas,” he said.
Tony Bartalo, a first-year student from Tampa, Florida, said he was “100% in favor” of having the committee.
“I think it’s good to have for students, and I think it makes a lot of sense to hear from the people who are actually here,” he said.
A sheet of butcher paper on the wall asked the question, “What are you most excited for about the DEI Committee?”
In response, students had written “growth” and “change.”
“This is definitely a new start — a new beginning — since COVID ruined everything,” said Jamar Thurman, a first-year student from Cedar Rapids. “The campus is very nice.” He added that he is at Iowa Western to play football.
“I wish there were more activities for people — diverse people,” said Brandon Palomino, a first-year student from Bonita Springs, Florida. “We do need more inclusivity.”
On another sheet was the question, “What do you want to see the DEI Committee accomplish?” Answers included the following:
• (Hold) events inclusive of (people with) different abilities and identities
• (Issue) statements of support for marginalized communities, especially after tragedies (African American shootings, Pulse (the mass shooting at a gay bar), etc.
• Equity training
• Support groups for marginalized faculty and staff (employee networks)
• Chairs without arms
• Resource groups (including to recommend books for people to read)
After several highly publicized incidents brought the issue of equality to the forefront last year, White approached (previous) President Dan Kinney last fall about the need to start a group to focus on diversity issues, she said.
“Dr. Kinney had already thought that this was something we needed,” she said.
They formed a task force that included White; co-leader Reanna Heim, dean of student life; Doug Marshall, head track and field coach; and Tina Knauss, dean of institutional effectiveness. In October, they won approval to form a Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Committee.
“The four of us who came together decided we needed a bigger group to attack the issues and formed a committee,” Heim said.
The committee tries to meet monthly and has met about five times, she said.
That group now has 22 members, including faculty, staff and students, and has organized subcommittees for events, policies, professional development and marketing, White said. The group has produced a video that provides some background on what it is about.
Organizers expect more students to volunteer for the committee after Thursday’s event, but they’re focused on building a core of dedicated members, White said.
“We want to be selective about who’s on the committee because of their commitment,” she said.
Although there are only about four weeks left in the spring semester, White said the committee plans to start discussions with faculty about how they can make classes more inclusive and hold a few events this spring and summer.
“The professional development we’re going to do on a quarterly basis,” Heim said. “We’d like to have something for students quarterly, as well.”
“You’ll hear a lot more from us, and we want to get the community involved, too,” White said.