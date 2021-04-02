Iowa Western group to promote ‘diversity, equity and inclusion’

“The four of us who came together decided we needed a bigger group to attack the issues and formed a committee,” Heim said.

The committee tries to meet monthly and has met about five times, she said.

That group now has 22 members, including faculty, staff and students, and has organized subcommittees for events, policies, professional development and marketing, White said. The group has produced a video that provides some background on what it is about.

Organizers expect more students to volunteer for the committee after Thursday’s event, but they’re focused on building a core of dedicated members, White said.

“We want to be selective about who’s on the committee because of their commitment,” she said.

Although there are only about four weeks left in the spring semester, White said the committee plans to start discussions with faculty about how they can make classes more inclusive and hold a few events this spring and summer.

“The professional development we’re going to do on a quarterly basis,” Heim said. “We’d like to have something for students quarterly, as well.”

“You’ll hear a lot more from us, and we want to get the community involved, too,” White said.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.