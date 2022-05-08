Iowa Western, Heartland Christian to start Council Bluffs graduation events

It’s May, and that means it’s graduation season.

“This time of year is always exciting knowing summer is coming and graduates are off to their next adventure, but it also brings a sobering reminder another year has gone — and there are always people and memories that I wish would just last forever,” said Larry Gray, executive director at Heartland Christian School.

Iowa Western Community College students will be the first in the city this season to parade into a formal ceremony to receive their degrees, diplomas or certificates. The college will hold its spring commencement ceremony from 10 a.m. to noon on May 14 in Reiver Arena on its Council Bluffs Campus, 2700 College Road.

Heartland Christian School seniors will be next, as the school begins its ceremony at 2 p.m. that afternoon at Victory Fellowship Church, 2311 23rd Ave. The featured speaker will be Heartland Christian teacher Eddie Wright.

Gray said he is happy about new staff and students coming – especially with signs that the school will have a good influx of new students this fall.

“But this is also a time of reflection, knowing that when the last day comes, a 21-year working relationship with Mrs. Parton comes to an end – at least on the everyday level,” he said.

Heartland Secondary Principal Carolyn Parton is retiring after this school year, Gray noted.

“She gave me my start in Christian education by hiring me as a teacher and coach at Victory Christian School in the fall of 2000. I have spent the majority of my time in education under her leadership and will cherish every moment of that time.”

While Gray has been the executive director for six years, he said there were times when Parton was still the boss.

“Even though we may get confused on who is in charge once in a while, the one thing that has never been in doubt is that she is my friend, and the best part is that our friendship goes beyond school.”

Abraham Lincoln High School will conduct its graduation ceremony at 7 p.m. on May 20 at the Mid-America Center, 1 Arena Way, and Thomas Jefferson High School will take its turn at 10 a.m. on May 21 at the MAC.

On May 22, St. Albert Catholic School will hold its commencement ceremony at 2 p.m. at the school.

Lewis Central High School will close out the series, conducting its ceremony from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. on May 29 at the Mid-America Center.

