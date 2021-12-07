Iowa Western, others awarded $1 million grants for career academies

During its Nov. 15 meeting, the Iowa Western Board of Trustees approved the purchase of space in the Trivium Life Services building in Missouri Valley at a cost of $285,000. The grant money will go toward renovation of the space for the academy. Work is expected to begin next spring and wrap up in time for the academy to open in fall 2022, Kinney said. The academy will offer welding, electrical, construction and agriculture classes.

“It’s going to allow us to serve the northwest part of our service area better,” he said.

Kinney was also involved in starting career academies at Iowa Central Community College before becoming president of Iowa Western.

“Expanding career academies develops our workforce talent pipeline and prepares high school students for high-skill, high-demand careers that are available right here in Iowa,” Reynolds said in the press release. “I commend DMACC, Iowa Lakes, Iowa Western and NIACC for their leadership in growing career academies which inspire and develop some of Iowa’s most valuable workers beginning at a young age and, at the same time, expands opportunities to meet the needs of students, families, schools and employers in their local communities.”