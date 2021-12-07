Iowa Western, others awarded $1 million grants for career academies

Iowa Western Community College was one of four community colleges in Iowa awarded $1 million grants Monday by the Iowa Department of Education to prepare more high school students for success in college, postsecondary training and the workforce.
Other recipients of the grants, provided through the Career Academy Incentive Fund, included Des Moines Area Community College, Iowa Lakes Community College and North Iowa Area Community College, according to a press release from the Department of Education. The purpose is for colleges to increase access to career academy programs in high-demand fields through new regional centers.
“I’m grateful to Gov. (Kim) Reynolds and her staff for stepping up to do this,” Iowa Western President Dan Kinney said. “Thank you also to all our local legislators.”
Iowa Western will use the funding to create a career academy to serve students from the Logan-Magnolia, Missouri Valley, Tri-Center and West Harrison Community School Districts. The students will benefit from industry partnerships and have an opportunity to earn high school and college credit and gain technical and traditional academic skills, the Department of Education press release stated.
“Those four superintendents had talked and were working on this,” Kinney said. “I got involved in this, and we started looking at a building.”
During its Nov. 15 meeting, the Iowa Western Board of Trustees approved the purchase of space in the Trivium Life Services building in Missouri Valley at a cost of $285,000. The grant money will go toward renovation of the space for the academy. Work is expected to begin next spring and wrap up in time for the academy to open in fall 2022, Kinney said. The academy will offer welding, electrical, construction and agriculture classes.
“It’s going to allow us to serve the northwest part of our service area better,” he said.
Kinney was also involved in starting career academies at Iowa Central Community College before becoming president of Iowa Western.
“Expanding career academies develops our workforce talent pipeline and prepares high school students for high-skill, high-demand careers that are available right here in Iowa,” Reynolds said in the press release. “I commend DMACC, Iowa Lakes, Iowa Western and NIACC for their leadership in growing career academies which inspire and develop some of Iowa’s most valuable workers beginning at a young age and, at the same time, expands opportunities to meet the needs of students, families, schools and employers in their local communities.”
DMACC’s grant will be used to create a new regional center in Templeton that will serve students from four rural districts in west-central Iowa. Iowa Lakes will use the funding to establish a new regional center on its Spirit Lake campus that will expand career academy programming to students in four surrounding districts. NIACC will establish a new regional center in Charles City to serve students from seven school districts in north-central Iowa. NIACC also received the state’s first grant in 2020, which allowed it to establish the John V. Hanson Career Center in Forest City.
“These innovative partnerships are vital to introducing more students to high-demand fields in programs where they can earn industry-recognized credentials and college credit,” said Ann Lebo, director of the Iowa Department of Education. “The new regional centers will help more students leave high school prepared for the workforce or ready for further postsecondary education, and I am thankful to these community college and school district leaders for their dedication to expanding career academy opportunities.”
The Career Academy Incentive Fund was established by a 2019 law that extended the statewide one-cent sales tax for school infrastructure, called Secure an Advanced Vision for Education, through January 2051. At least $1 million will be awarded annually to support career academy partnerships among community colleges, school districts, business and industry, regional planning partnerships, Area Education Agencies and others to increase student access to college programs, state-of-the-art equipment and career paths in Iowa’s in-demand fields.
Expanding student access to high-quality career and technical education is part of the Future Ready Iowa initiative, which is focused on growing a skilled workforce in all regions of the state by connecting more Iowans to the education and training needed for high-demand careers.