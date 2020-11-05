Iowa Western presidential finalist Hinds touts skills at relationship building

“I’m happy to come to work every day,” he said. “I’m a nice person to be around, and I think I’m funny. Of course, some people don’t think I’m funny, but I do have a sense of humor.”

Hinds grew up in the Midland-Odessa area in Texas and attended a small high school. Both of his parents were teachers, although his father, who was also a coach, died when he was in high school. Hinds had many different jobs when he was young — including in the oil industry, until the market slumped and he was laid off.

“The oil bust was one of the best things that ever happened to me,” he said.

That’s what prompted Hinds to go to college and become a teacher. He taught for two years at a high school and 24 years at a community college. He earned a bachelor’s degree at Texas State University, an MBA at University of Houston and a PhD in educational administration from the University of Texas and served as senior vice president of instructional affairs at Allegany College of Maryland before going to Victoria College.

“The only reason I left Victoria College was it didn’t make sense for me to be in Texas anymore,” he said.

Today, Dr. Daniel Kinney, son of Iowa Western’s current president, will speak at public forums at 9 a.m. and 2:15 p.m. at the Arts Center. The third finalist, Dr. Charles Lepper, will be the focus of forums at 9 a.m. and 2:15 p.m. on Friday at the Arts Center.

