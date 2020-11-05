Iowa Western presidential finalist Hinds touts skills at relationship building

Iowa Western Community College officials and patrons had their first opportunity to meet Dr. David Hinds, one of three finalists for president, during a public forum Wednesday at the college’s Arts Center.
Several dozen people attended, and a similar number watched the forum online. All had the opportunity to submit questions on index cards or electronically, which were read by Erin McKee, executive assistant to the president and board secretary at Iowa Western.
The first asked why Hinds, who recently retired as president of Victoria College in Victoria, Texas, should be Iowa Western’s next president.
“I have a passion for higher education,” he said. “I think I did a good job at Victoria College.”
Hinds was asked how he would deal with a culture problem.
“When I went to Victoria College, we had a culture problem, and the culture problem was the administrators,” he said.
Hinds asked them to read a relevant book, tapped an external resource person and held mandatory meetings. When a half-dozen people didn’t show up, he scheduled another meeting and invited them in person.
The college has had five straight years of unmodified audits, Hinds said.
“Under my leadership, we took care of college resources,” he said, while acknowledging that they did have incremental tax increases.
Tim Dickmeyer, director of the Arts Center, served as moderator and asked about Hinds’ support of fine arts and media studies.
Hinds compared the Arts Center to a public events facility at Victoria.
“It creates opportunities for the community … It’s equally important for support of the college,” he said. “What you’re doing is building goodwill for the community.”
Experiences patrons and prospective students have attending performances at the college are what they remember, he said.
Another person asked how he felt about sports.
“I grew up playing sports in high school,” he said. “I understand the value it has for the participant.”
Pathways that help students focus on pursuing career goals are “common sense,” Hinds said.
“You create buy-in by creating a shared vision. A lot of support creates an environment students can thrive in,” he said.
In response to a question about working with elected officials and businesses, Hinds talked about finding shared priorities and common goals.
“One of the things I do bring is an ability to create relationships with people – genuine relationships – and I think that’s where the work gets done,” he said.
As far as the work environment, Hinds said employees should be surveyed annually at the same time of year using the same process and comparing responses to the same benchmarks.
Support Local Journalism
“The comments are more important on a survey than the answers of how many people strongly agree or disagree.”
He noted that Victoria was ranked as one of the top four colleges of its size in Texas to work for four years in a row.
About declining community college enrollment, Hinds said the strong economy that preceded the pandemic may have created an impression that college was unnecessary. While the pandemic will eventually diminish, there will always be a business cycle that can potentially affect enrollment.
“We need to reach out to the population that doesn’t believe they are college-bound or college material,” he said.
Colleges should have supports in place to help students who have social-emotional issues, but they cannot provide long-term mental health treatment, Hinds said.
One person asked Hinds if he would meet with people outside his cabinet.
“I am a very informal person,” he said. “Everyone in this room, everyone listening online is a human being, and we all are important and we all deserve respect.”
Hinds said he has an open-door policy and is willing to listen to problems people bring to him, although he expects people to solve problems on their own or through the chain of command, if possible.
“But sometimes the chain of command is the problem – and if you don’t have an open-door policy, you would never know it,” he said.
Another person asked how Hinds would support a grant-funded initiative to reduce violence against women and set expectations.
“Any violent act against any person — unless it’s self-defense or in the line of duty — is unacceptable,” he said. “There’s nothing that upsets me more than … when someone is treated unfairly or disrespectfully — and abuse is beyond the pale.”
Hinds said he would be willing to be the “face of the message,” if that’s what its proponents wanted.
Victoria College didn’t really have a program for international students, Hinds said, but he thinks it is an asset for colleges that do.
“It gives students an opportunity to expand horizons by meeting people from another country,” he said.
Hinds said if someone in his cabinet exhibited negative behavior, he would talk to them individually.
Hinds described himself as “optimistic, compassionate, tolerant, passionate about the work we do.”
“I’m happy to come to work every day,” he said. “I’m a nice person to be around, and I think I’m funny. Of course, some people don’t think I’m funny, but I do have a sense of humor.”
Hinds grew up in the Midland-Odessa area in Texas and attended a small high school. Both of his parents were teachers, although his father, who was also a coach, died when he was in high school. Hinds had many different jobs when he was young — including in the oil industry, until the market slumped and he was laid off.
“The oil bust was one of the best things that ever happened to me,” he said.
That’s what prompted Hinds to go to college and become a teacher. He taught for two years at a high school and 24 years at a community college. He earned a bachelor’s degree at Texas State University, an MBA at University of Houston and a PhD in educational administration from the University of Texas and served as senior vice president of instructional affairs at Allegany College of Maryland before going to Victoria College.
“The only reason I left Victoria College was it didn’t make sense for me to be in Texas anymore,” he said.
Today, Dr. Daniel Kinney, son of Iowa Western’s current president, will speak at public forums at 9 a.m. and 2:15 p.m. at the Arts Center. The third finalist, Dr. Charles Lepper, will be the focus of forums at 9 a.m. and 2:15 p.m. on Friday at the Arts Center.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!