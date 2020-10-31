Iowa Western schedules forums with each finalist for president

Iowa Western Community College will hold open forums Wednesday through Friday to introduce the three finalists for college president to the public and give attendees an opportunity to ask them questions.
Forums will be held at 9 a.m. and 2:15 p.m. each day at the Arts Center at Iowa Western, 2700 College Road, in Council Bluffs. Faculty, staff, students and community members are encouraged to attend, according to a flyer on the forums. Feedback forms will be available at the forums, which will also be livestreamed.
Presidential Search Committee officials with the school said it will take input from the public on all three candidates as it makes a decision.
Wednesday’s event will feature Dr. David Hinds, who recently retired as president of Victoria College in Victoria, Texas. Previously, he served as senior vice president of instructional affairs at Allegany College of Maryland in Cumberland. He earned a PhD in educational administration from the University of Texas, an MBA from the University of Houston and a Bachelor of Science in business education at Texas State University in San Marcos.
Thursday’s forum will feature Dr. Daniel Kinney, president of Iowa Central Community College in Fort Dodge. He previously served as vice president of student services at Western Nebraska Community College in Scottsbluff, Nebraska.
He earned a Doctor of Education in higher educational leadership from the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville, a Master of Science in higher education administration from the University of Kansas in Lawrence, a Bachelor of Business Administration Management at Pittsburg State University in Pittsburg, Kansas and an Associate of Arts in general studies at Coffeyville Community College in Coffeyville, Kansas. Current Iowa Western President Dan Kinney is his father but has not been involved in the search for his own replacement, according to the college.
Friday’s event will highlight Dr. Charles Lepper, vice president for student affairs and enrollment management at Salt Lake Community College in Salt Lake City. He was previously vice president for student affairs at Tidewater Community College in Norfolk, Virginia.
He earned a PhD in educational administration from Indiana State University in Terra Haute, a Master of Education in secondary, higher and adult education from Grand Valley State University in Allendale, Michigan and a Bachelor of Arts in human resources and personnel management at Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana.
COVID-19 protocols will be followed, and those who attend in person will be required to wear face coverings.
Each forum will be livestreamed. To join via Zoom, visit iwcc.edu/president-search for a link to each forum and the feedback survey.
On each finalist’s day in Council Bluffs, he will be interviewed by Iowa Western’s full board of trustees. Each of these sessions will focus on the same set of questions so the candidates’ responses can be compared.
Search committee officials said they expect to announce the next president in seven to 10 days, if not sooner.
Current Iowa Western President Dan Kinney will retire effective Dec. 31. The new president is expected to start early in 2021.
