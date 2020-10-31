Iowa Western schedules forums with each finalist for president

Iowa Western Community College will hold open forums Wednesday through Friday to introduce the three finalists for college president to the public and give attendees an opportunity to ask them questions.

Forums will be held at 9 a.m. and 2:15 p.m. each day at the Arts Center at Iowa Western, 2700 College Road, in Council Bluffs. Faculty, staff, students and community members are encouraged to attend, according to a flyer on the forums. Feedback forms will be available at the forums, which will also be livestreamed.

Presidential Search Committee officials with the school said it will take input from the public on all three candidates as it makes a decision.

Wednesday’s event will feature Dr. David Hinds, who recently retired as president of Victoria College in Victoria, Texas. Previously, he served as senior vice president of instructional affairs at Allegany College of Maryland in Cumberland. He earned a PhD in educational administration from the University of Texas, an MBA from the University of Houston and a Bachelor of Science in business education at Texas State University in San Marcos.