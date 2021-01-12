Iowa Western starts new year with two new presidents

It’s a new year, and there are two new presidents at Iowa Western Community College.

Dr. Daniel Kinney, who replaced his father last week as president of the college, is set to set out today to start visiting the college’s satellite locations, he said at Monday’s meeting of the Iowa Western Board of Trustees. He will be asking about each attendance center’s strengths and things that need to be improved, as well as getting to know people at each one.

“I’ll be going on a listening tour,” he said.

Kinney also met with the board during its retreat Saturday. It was partly to get better acquainted with board members and to touch base on goals for this spring, he said.

“Everybody’s been friendly,” he said. “I’ve been talking to a lot of faculty and staff — not very many students. I’ll start talking to them now they’re back.”

Monday was the first day of classes after winter break.

Kinney said he has a “great cabinet.”

“They have done a good job of bringing me up to date,” he said.