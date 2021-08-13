Iowa Western students move in for the 2021-22 academic year

Iowa Western Community College students unloaded their dorm essentials at campus housing facilities Friday to prepare for the beginning of the fall semester on Monday. Move-ins began Thursday and will continue throughout the weekend.

Shallon Batton of Northwood was one of the students moving in Friday. She is a first-year student and is very excited to be starting college. She plans to become a physical therapy assistant and said there are good opportunities in the field.

Batton’s reasons for choosing Iowa Western were simple.

“Family — and it’s just like a really good place to be around — feels (like) home,” she said.

Dalissa Jimerson of Omaha is also a first-year student. She is excited, too, and plans to go into elementary education.

“I like kids,” she said.

Outside the classroom, Jimerson will be on the track team at Iowa Western. She acknowledged that she is concerned about COVID-19.

“I just hope it gets better,” Jimerson said.

Jacob Beck, a second-year student from Council Bluffs, is upbeat about the year.

“I’m feeling confident about everything,” he said.