Iowa Western students move in for the 2021-22 academic year
Iowa Western students move in for the 2021-22 academic year

20210814_new_iwccmove_1

Iowa Western Community College students Eddie Vocek, right, and Caden Manzer, both from Oakland, carry a miniature refrigerator to their dorm room as students move in ahead of the fall semester on Friday.

 Staff photo/Joe Shearer

Iowa Western Community College students unloaded their dorm essentials at campus housing facilities Friday to prepare for the beginning of the fall semester on Monday. Move-ins began Thursday and will continue throughout the weekend.

Shallon Batton of Northwood was one of the students moving in Friday. She is a first-year student and is very excited to be starting college. She plans to become a physical therapy assistant and said there are good opportunities in the field.

Batton’s reasons for choosing Iowa Western were simple.

“Family — and it’s just like a really good place to be around — feels (like) home,” she said.

Dalissa Jimerson of Omaha is also a first-year student. She is excited, too, and plans to go into elementary education.

“I like kids,” she said.

Outside the classroom, Jimerson will be on the track team at Iowa Western. She acknowledged that she is concerned about COVID-19.

“I just hope it gets better,” Jimerson said.

20210814_new_iwccmove_2

The image of students moving into their dorm rooms is reflected in the sunglasses of Iowa Western Community College resident assistant Teagan O’Shea on Friday.

Jacob Beck, a second-year student from Council Bluffs, is upbeat about the year.

“I’m feeling confident about everything,” he said.

The Lewis Central High School graduate is interested in becoming a park manager and had planned to do an internship at Lake Manawa State Park this summer, “but work got in the way.” He hopes to work on that during the school year.

Beck has been studying agricultural science but plans to focus on general education requirements this year. Once he finishes his associate degree, he plans to transfer to another college and study marine biology.

Beck has been vaccinated and is not too worried about COVID-19.

“Iowa Western encouraged everyone to get vaccinated,” he said.

20210814_new_iwccmove_3

Iowa Western Community College Project Coordinator for Grants from the Office of Violence Against Women Emily O’Rourke, right, helps Gabriel Grice move some belongings into his dorm room as students move in ahead of the fall semester on Friday.

Mike Manning from Kansas City, Missouri transferred to Iowa Western from Eastern Kentucky University. He is a receiver on the Reiver football team and is excited about the program at Iowa Western. He’s been on campus since June 27 for football camp and practices.

Manning is studying animal science and hopes to continue with football.

An ice cream social Thursday afternoon on the Suites I lawn kicked off a series of events to welcome students to the campus, and a video game truck was parked at the Suites Friday.

The college will have a Reivers Morning Out on Sunday with coffee, smoothies, Krispy Kreme donuts, disc golf, mindful meditation, yard games, campus bike tours and yoga on the lawn. New students can meet with their resident assistants Sunday afternoon for orientation. Think Fast Trivia will be held Sunday night at the Café.

Welcome Week activities will include Laser Tag Monday evening at the Dr. John and Jean Marshall Wellness Center, Night at the Wellness Center Tuesday, an outdoor movie Wednesday and Welcome Back Party Friday on the Suites I lawn.

