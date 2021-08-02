Iowa Western to add new academic, athletic programs this fall

Iowa Western Community College will introduce new programs and activities for students this fall.

Iowa Western will be rolling out a new business administration program that will offer tracks for earning an associate degree, diploma or certificate in business administration, President Dan Kinney said. The credentials are needed for some local jobs, he said.

With the departure of Vice President of Academic Affairs Marjorie Welch and others, academic changes will be minimal this year, Kinney said. Officials will evaluate existing programs and determine what other needs the community has.

“We had a lot of turnover this year because we had an early retirement (incentive),” he said.

“I think the big thing for academics is getting students back in the classroom,” Kinney said. “Students are going to be more academically successful when they’re sitting in front of the instructor than when they’re looking at a screen. Some kids did well with that, and we’re going to keep that platform.”

But while it will be available, students will have the opportunity to attend classes in person.