Iowa Western to add new academic, athletic programs this fall

Iowa Western Community College will introduce new programs and activities for students this fall.
Iowa Western will be rolling out a new business administration program that will offer tracks for earning an associate degree, diploma or certificate in business administration, President Dan Kinney said. The credentials are needed for some local jobs, he said.
With the departure of Vice President of Academic Affairs Marjorie Welch and others, academic changes will be minimal this year, Kinney said. Officials will evaluate existing programs and determine what other needs the community has.
“We had a lot of turnover this year because we had an early retirement (incentive),” he said.
“I think the big thing for academics is getting students back in the classroom,” Kinney said. “Students are going to be more academically successful when they’re sitting in front of the instructor than when they’re looking at a screen. Some kids did well with that, and we’re going to keep that platform.”
But while it will be available, students will have the opportunity to attend classes in person.
Kinney said the college will keep safety protocols in mind, in case the coronavirus surges again in this area – and will keep space set aside in its housing facilities for students who need to be quarantined.
“We will not be able to have our housing at 100% again this year,” he said.
Still, Kinney hopes the virus will not intrude on the campus as much as it did last year.
“I love to get out and talk to the students, and I’m looking forward to getting as much back to normal as possible,” he said.
On the activities side, the college will launch women’s wrestling and e-sports programs and restart its dance team.
Iowa Western’s women’s wrestling team will compete with other junior and four-year colleges. As of January, women’s wrestling teams were fielded by Indian Hills Community College, Grand View University, Iowa Wesleyan University, Waldorf University and William Penn University in Iowa and several four-year colleges in Nebraska. Nationwide, 42 colleges in the NCAA and 37 in the NAIA had women’s wrestling programs.
The program will be operated by the college’s current coaching staff, Kinney said. He estimated the program would cost about $160,000 the first year and generate revenue of less than $1,000.
“I think more importantly, it’s an opportunity for young ladies who are interested in wrestling to have that opportunity,” he said.
It will also increase the equity between men’s and women’s athletic opportunities at the college, he said.
Iowa Western will also establish an esports, or electronic gaming, program. Students will compete in specific games, such as Fortnite, Call of Duty, Overwatch and others. A current faculty member will take on coaching duties. Iowa Western will join National Junior College Athletic Association Esports, the governing body for two-year college esports, which provides competition and official national championships.
Kinney believes the program will help the college attract and retain students. He estimated it would cost about $220,000 to ramp up the program (including the purchase of 50 gaming consoles) and $100,000 per year to operate it.
Iowa Western has hired Thomas Jefferson High School dance coach Michaela Patterson to restart the college’s dance team. A Thomas Jefferson alumna, she’s been head dance coach there for seven years. She will continue to be involved with that team, but assistant coaches Lauren Ramirez and Jessica Maccossay will play bigger roles.
Kinney, who came to Iowa Western from a college that had one of the top dance teams in the state, has been a strong advocate for the team. After talking to local residents, he quickly learned that dance is popular in the area.
“I had a lot of local people who asked ‘are you going to bring the dance team back?’,” he said.
Kinney encouraged trustees to approve funding to do that, which they did.
“I think any opportunity we can give students to be involved in activities is important,” he said. “Students who are in activities outside the classroom do better than their counterparts who are not involved.”
Kinney wants to establish more clubs and organizations for students to be active in.
“We really want to find out what kinds of activities and organizations students want,” he said. “We want to evaluate what we’re doing and where we’re at.”
Kinney feels the college should try to reassemble a student senate, which can be a “valuable experience” for students. That organization faded as students left and were not replaced by new candidates.
“The difficult thing about two-year colleges is turnover,” he said. “I want to challenge students and say, ‘hey, get involved.’”