Iowa Western to add women's wrestling

Iowa Western Community College athletics will enter a new arena this fall.

The college will join Indian Hills Community College as the only junior colleges in Iowa with a women’s wrestling program.

The program’s launch was approved by the Iowa Western Board of Trustees during its meeting Monday at the Cass County Center in Atlantic.

President Dan Kinney estimated the program would cost about $160,000 the first year, with revenue likely less than $1,000.

“I think, more importantly, it’s an opportunity for young ladies who are interested in wrestling to have that opportunity,” he said.

It also increases the equity between men’s and women’s athletic opportunities, Kinney said.

The college will use members of its existing coaching staff to operate the program, he said.

As of January, there were only seven colleges in the National Junior College Athletic Association with women’s wrestling programs, according to American Women’s Wrestling. There were 42 in the NCAA and 37 NAIA programs.

“We’ll be competing with four-year institutions, too,” Kinney said.