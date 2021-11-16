Iowa Western to buy space in Missouri Valley, Harlan, expand career-technical programs

The college has a noncredit program that helps prepare students for that but doesn’t include certification, said Matt Mancuso, executive director of economic and workforce development.

Becoming state-certified partly depends on the facility, Kinney said. He added that the college had tried to get Last Dollar Scholarship funding for the childcare program, but it did not qualify because childcare doesn’t pay a living wage.

The Pottawattamie County Community Foundation is trying to get donations to help expand childcare in the community, Marshall said.

“I think this is important enough we should push to find a way to do this,” he said.

In two curriculum changes, the college will redesign the graphic design program and bring it back as an associate degree program, said Jennifer Kruger, interim vice president of academic affairs. It will also replace the current theater transfer program with a musical theater transfer program.

In other business, the board:

• Approved a proposal to lease a mini-bus from the Iowa Western Foundation, which would purchase a 2020 Freightliner Defender at a cost of $160,460. “Athletics are needing one,” said Eddie Holtz, vice president of management services.

• Approved a proposal to borrow $800,000 from the foundation to help fund renovation of the baseball-softball complex. The college has contracted with Triple Crown to host two baseball camps a year for the next 10 years, which will provide revenue to pay back the loan, Holtz said.

