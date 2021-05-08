Iowa Western to hold virtual graduation today

After a year unlike any other, Iowa Western Community College will have yet another virtual commencement ceremony.
The event will be streamed at 10 a.m. today (Saturday) at iowawesterntv.com.
The program will begin with a “Gradfest 2021” photo slideshow featuring participating graduates — who, like the audience, will not be at the ceremony in person. That will be followed by an address by President Daniel Kinney.
Finally, the names of more than 850 students graduating this spring will be read, beginning with those earning Diplomas and Certificates, followed by Associate of Applied Science, Associate of General Studies, Associate of Arts and Associate of Science graduates.
While it is disappointing to have to hold the ceremony virtually, it looked like the only safe option months ago when college officials made the decision, Kinney said.
“It was the best decision we could make at the time with the information we had,” he said.
Holding an in-person event would have meant limiting the audience, and that would have forced graduates to decide which relatives and friends to exclude.
Kinney feels that the Class of 2021 has accomplished a lot by getting through school during the past two years.
“I think it’s an amazing feat for them,” he said Friday. “I think the class has adapted well to what was put before them. The Class of 2021 is going to be remembered for what the institution went through and what they went through.”
In March 2020, the college closed down most of the campus and shifted almost everything to online instruction because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kinney said. Last fall, most classes were a blend of in-person and online learning, and many were still online. He thinks the students have become more resilient meeting all the challenges and will be good workers.
Although the graduates may not have entered college at the best time, they will be entering the workforce at a good time, whether they do that now or after more schooling, Kinney said.
“The jobs are there right now,” he said. “We have a very low unemployment rate.”
Kinney hopes the graduates will choose to stay in the area.
“This is a great area — a lot of amenities in the area, a lot of great-paying jobs now,” he said. “I’m happy for our graduates — that they got through their two years with us — and I’m looking forward to celebrating with them.”