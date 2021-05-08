Iowa Western to hold virtual graduation today

“I think it’s an amazing feat for them,” he said Friday. “I think the class has adapted well to what was put before them. The Class of 2021 is going to be remembered for what the institution went through and what they went through.”

In March 2020, the college closed down most of the campus and shifted almost everything to online instruction because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kinney said. Last fall, most classes were a blend of in-person and online learning, and many were still online. He thinks the students have become more resilient meeting all the challenges and will be good workers.

Although the graduates may not have entered college at the best time, they will be entering the workforce at a good time, whether they do that now or after more schooling, Kinney said.

“The jobs are there right now,” he said. “We have a very low unemployment rate.”

Kinney hopes the graduates will choose to stay in the area.

“This is a great area — a lot of amenities in the area, a lot of great-paying jobs now,” he said. “I’m happy for our graduates — that they got through their two years with us — and I’m looking forward to celebrating with them.”

