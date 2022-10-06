Iowa Western to host forum for eighth-graders on career pathways

Iowa Western Community College will host the ninth annual Eighth Grade Career Forum from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 17 at the Arts Center and Stuart Hall on its Council Bluffs Campus, 2700 College Road.

Eighth-graders are invited to attend with a parent or significant adult.

The free event will kick off with a keynote address by Terry Langholdt, server operations manager at Google’s Council Bluffs Data Center, at 6 p.m. at the Arts Center, according to Natalie Harris, intermediary network director at Iowa Western. Doors will open at 5:30. The opening speech will be followed by three periods for breakout sessions in Stuart Hall classrooms led by industry professionals. The full slate of options will be offered three times so students can learn more about three different career areas.

Students will be able to choose from a total of 13 different career areas, including architecture, construction and engineering; business, finance and marketing; culinary arts; education; forensics and public safety; health; information technology; journalism and mass communications; military service; apprenticeships and pathways to manufacturing; robotics; welding; and transportation and supply chain, Harris said.

Companies that will be participating include HGM Associates, TS Bank, 712 Restaurant, Lewis Central Community School District, Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office, Athletico Physical Therapy, Google, Acieta, Channel 3 News, Iowa Army National Guard, Palfinger, RDO Truck Centers and Highline Warren.

The purpose of the event is to provide eighth-graders and accompanying adults an opportunity to learn about a variety of career pathways and the importance of career planning during the high school years. Goals include the following:

Increase the awareness of target audience about career opportunities

Increase the knowledge level of students and parents by building connections between high school course selection, post-secondary options and requirements as they relate to specific career pathways

Increase the knowledge and awareness of various career pathway opportunities and skill sets necessary for success in various careers

Finally, participants will return to the Arts Center for closing remarks and a raffle.

The event is planned by a committee that includes an Iowa Western intermediary and representatives from Council Bluffs Community School District, Lewis Central Community School District, Iowa Workforce Development and the Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce. Sponsors include the Council Bluffs Schools Foundation and Google.

The event is free, but space is limited, so please register to reserve a space for the student and parent or significant adult. Register at bit.ly/3EckZdL and submit by Oct. 10.