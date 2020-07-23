Iowa Western to offer early retirement incentive

The college will accept applications for the benefit in two signup periods in early fall and late this year, Holtz said. Each individual request must be approved by the board. Employees whose applications are approved in the first group will be able to retire at the end of the year, and those cleared in the second group can retire on June 30, 2021.

“Those who retire in December would help in the current budget year,” he said. “Those who retire in June would just help future budget years.”

The college would not want to have them all retire at once, if 25 to 30 employees apply, Holtz said.

“To replace all 30 people in one swoop would be very difficult,” he said.

It is impossible to know how much the college would save as a result of the incentive without knowing how many employees receive it, what their salaries are and how much the college will have to pay their replacements, Holtz said.

In other business, the board approved a proposal to renovate the college’s welding lab at an estimated cost of $141,000. The upgrade will make room for more equipment and more students, President Dan Kinney said.

“Our welding program is really in demand,” he said.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.