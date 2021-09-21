Iowa Western to offer free CNA training to 100 Iowa residents

With the nation facing a dire shortage of health care workers, Iowa Western Community College will offer free Certified Nursing Assistant training to the first 100 qualified Iowa residents who apply, the college announced Thursday.

Iowa Western’s Continuing Education Department is partnering with local hospitals and long-term care facilities to recruit students. To qualify, applicants must have a high school diploma and be at least 18 years old.

“We want to find 100 individuals who want to make a difference in the lives of others,” said Rachel Jensen, director of Continuing Education. “We know there’s a huge need, and we know there’s a ton of turnover in the field — and we know there’s a ton of burnout among these workers.”

CNAs can make a difference in someone’s life “each and every day,” she said.

Training will be offered in Atlantic, Clarinda, Harlan and at the main campus in Council Bluffs at various times, according to a press release from Iowa Western. The first classes will begin Nov. 1. Classes normally have 10 to 20 students but can accept up to 30, said Rhonda Casson, coordinator of long-term care. Applicants will attend an orientation before starting class.