Iowa Western to offset tuition increase with COVID-19 relief funds
Iowa Western to offset tuition increase with COVID-19 relief funds

Iowa Western Community College is using some of its COVID-19 relief money to offset a $7-per-tuition-hour increase that otherwise would have been needed to balance the books, according to Eddie Holtz, vice president of finance. The plan was approved by the college's Board of Trustees during its meeting Monday. The tuition rate is currently set at $187 per credit hour.

Iowa Western Community College students will not have to pay a higher tuition rate next year.

The college is using some of its COVID-19 relief money to offset a $7-per-tuition-hour increase that otherwise would have been needed to balance the books, according to Eddie Holtz, vice president of finance. The plan was approved by the college’s Board of Trustees during its meeting Monday.

“We could have used that money somewhere else, but we know students are struggling,” he said.

The tuition rate is currently set at $187 per credit hour.

Iowa Western expects to receive $362,132 more in state aid for the 2021-22 academic year, based on the Iowa Legislature’s proposed $6.5 million combined increase in aid to the state’s community colleges, and will save $325,000 through early retirements. The tuition increase would bring in an additional $770,000 but, due to the COVID-19 relief money, the college will “discount” the higher tuition rate to keep it at the current rate.

The college expects to pay $679,303 more in compensation to staff and $837,810 more in operating costs, Holtz said. Unlike in recent years, it does not expect a drop in enrollment.

“We are projecting enrollment to be flat for this fall,” he said.

Iowa Western is on track to increase its levy from $1.29710 to $1.45808, or 16 cents per $1,000 of taxable valuation. It will also receive an additional $95,171 in property tax revenue through the increase in property valuations, which will be partly offset by the elimination of the international fee, estimated at $40,000.

In other business, the board approved a plan to spend $118,000 — plus $7,000 for a possible add-on — for renovation of an office suite.

The college expects to save $93,000 by refinancing Dorm Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2021C.

