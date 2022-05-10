Iowa Western's concurrent enrollment program reaccredited for seven years

Iowa Western Community College’s concurrent enrollment program has been reaccredited by the National Alliance of Concurrent Enrollment Partnerships.

The reaccreditation will be valid for seven years, according to a press release from NACEP.

In early 2020, NACEP’s Accreditation Commission elected to postpone the accreditation application cycle to allow programs pursuing accreditation the opportunity to adjust to the unknown realities of operating a program during a global pandemic.

“After pausing the cycle, NACEP was thrilled to return to the critical work of accrediting programs,” NACEP Executive Director Amy Williams said.

To earn NACEP accreditation, concurrent enrollment programs conduct a self-study, document how their programs adhere to NACEP’s 16 standards and undergo a rigorous peer-review process conducted by a team of representatives from NACEP-accredited programs, as well as the NACEP Accreditation Commission.

In 2019, the NACEP membership voted to expand the scope of standards and added a new set of standards for the College Provided Faculty endorsement. The CPF model is defined as college courses taught to high school students by faculty provided by the college, regardless of location or delivery method.

“On behalf of the Accreditation Commission, I want to congratulate all of the newly accredited and re-accredited programs,” said Michael Beam, NACEP Accreditation Commission Chair. “These programs have successfully demonstrated that they meet the NACEP standards for high-quality programming for concurrent enrollment and college provided faculty models. Many thanks to the hundreds of volunteers who make this process possible – specifically, the Accreditation Commissioners and the Peer Reviewers. None of this work and support is achievable without their amazing contributions.”

As the nation’s only accrediting body for these unique and impactful educational partnerships, NACEP’s standards serve as the model criteria for ensuring parity in faculty, course content, student outcomes and support. Receiving NACEP accreditation means an institution has met the nation’s most rigorous standard in concurrent enrollment program development, management and evaluation across multiple, multifaceted program areas.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.