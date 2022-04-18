Iowa Western's dance team places at nationals in new team's first season

Iowa Western Community College’s dance team finished its first season in a while placing in each category it entered in a national competition.

The team placed fourth in pom, hip-hop and jazz at the Dance Team Union College Classic held April 8-10 in Orlando, Florida. In their spare time, they visited Universal Studios Florida in Orlando and Cocoa Beach, Florida.

It was the team’s first season since it was dissolved several years ago. Iowa Western hired Thomas Jefferson High School dance coach Michaela Patterson to get the team going again – which she did, with the help of volunteer assistant coach Tammy Leehy. Patterson had been head dance coach at Thomas Jefferson for seven years and continued in that role while taking on the Iowa Western job this year.

“We had an amazing first year,” Patterson said. “There were challenges with recruiting enough dancers, so we had a small team -- but the ladies I ended up with are top notch. They’re talented, hard-working and all very coachable, which led us to the success we did have this year. They’ve set the bar pretty high for future teams.”

Members include Laura Breckhoff, Desiree Khamtan, Adison Leehy, Jaya Lozano-Faison, Kaya Markuson, Madison Nelson, Madison Peterson and Zoe Rogers.

Patterson had Jacket Dance alumni who became members of the Iowa Western team, The Sapphires, and noticed when the team disappeared from college activities.

“I was the one that recognized they needed a dance team again,” she said. “I took my pitch to (Iowa Western President Dan Kinney) and told him all the reasons they needed to bring it back -- even if they didn’t hire me.”

Kinney encouraged the college’s Board of Trustees to approve funding for that -- which they did.

“I think any opportunity we can give students to be involved in activities is important,” he said during a Board meeting. “Students who are in activities outside the classroom do better than their counterparts who are not involved.”

