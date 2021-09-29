Iowans top test given for high school equivalency

DES MOINES — Iowans ranked the highest for the percentage of individuals who passed a high school equivalency exam administered in 25 states and four U.S. territories, state officials announced Tuesday.

Last year, 95.9% of Iowans seeking a high school equivalency diploma passed the HiSET exam compared with 80.5% nationally. A total of 1,003 Iowans passed the exam, which was developed by the nonprofit Educational Testing Service. Locally, 94.77% of those tested passed, according to Libby Woods, director of Continuing Education at Iowa Western Community College, who also oversees adult basic education.

“Achieving the highest passing rate on the HiSET is a testament to these hardworking Iowans and the quality of adult education and literacy programming provided through Iowa’s 15 community colleges,” said Iowa Department of Education Director Ann Lebo in a statement.

“I commend these students for their hard work and the commitment of the adult education and literacy coordinators and instructors who are helping them take the next steps to postsecondary education, training and careers,” Lebo added.