Iowa's community college enrollment up; Iowa Western's down somewhat

Iowa’s community colleges notched their first enrollment increase since 2010 this fall, bucking a national trend.

Overall, the state’s community colleges welcomed 502 more students than the previous fall, representing an increase of 0.6% and bringing the total enrolled to 82,251. It marked the first increase in the total since the state’s community college enrollment peaked at 106,597 in fall 2010.

Nationally, community college enrollment decreased 0.4%.

“Increasing community college enrollment bucks the national trend and recent historical trends,” said Jeremy Varner, administrator for the Iowa Department of Education’s Division of Community Colleges and Workforce Preparation. “Even with a strong labor market, we are seeing increasing enrollment, particularly in career-technical fields, which lead to high-demand careers.”

The increase was driven in part by a growing number of high school students taking concurrent enrollment courses, which was up 4.2% over last fall, the report stated. The shift to younger, part-time students resulted in 0.6% fewer credit hours being taken.

At Iowa Western, the number of high school students taking classes was up 8.5% from a year earlier.

Individually, eight of the state’s 15 community colleges saw an increase in enrollment and seven saw a decrease.

Iowa Western Community College’s enrollment declined by 1.1% this fall, and students were registered for 2.2% fewer credit hours.

“To me, those (numbers) weren’t shocking,” President Dan Kinney said. “We were still coming out of COVID.”

Like many colleges, Iowa Western saw an increase in part-time students (1%) and a drop in full-time students (4%). Along with that, Iowa’s community colleges have seen student populations get younger. The number of students younger than 25 increased by 1.3%, and the number 25 or older decreased by 3%. Now, 84% of the student population at Iowa’s community colleges is younger than 25 and only 16% is 25 or older.

Iowa Western has worked with local and regional school districts to serve the growing number of high school students interested in concurrent enrollment. It has expanded its career-technical education programs for high school students and opened regional career academies in Harlan and Missouri Valley this fall.

“We’re seeing movement,” Kinney said. “It takes time to see new programs grow. Things are happening at Iowa Western, and I see a bright future for Iowa Western and southwest Iowa.”