ISD to hold unique, varied sale to benefit yearbook, student council

Iowa School for the Deaf will hold its annual Bobcat Boutique from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Lied Multipurpose Complex on the ISD campus, 3501 Harry Langdon Blvd.
The sale will offer food gifts, jewelry, handmade items, direct sales items, pottery, home décor, arts and crafts, baked goods and more.
Proceeds will benefit the ISD yearbook and student council.
Admission is $1.
