IWCC search committee chooses 11 semifinalists during marathon meeting
IWCC search committee chooses 11 semifinalists during marathon meeting

20200112_new_kinney_1

Iowa Western Community College Dan Kinney poses for a portrait on campus outside Kinney Hall on Jan. 9. Kinney plans to retire at the end of the year and a search for his replacement is underway.

 Staff file photo/Joe Shearer

The Iowa Western Community College Presidential Search Committee has narrowed a large pool of presidential candidates to 11 semifinalists who will be interviewed via videoconference.

The committee met for almost six hours Wednesday to winnow the field of 77 applicants, according to Chairman Brent Siegrist. The applicants came from across the country.

“It’s just an outstanding group,” he said. “It’s going to be difficult to narrow it to three. There are just quality candidates across the board.”

Committee members each went through all of the applications over the past two weeks and rated each one from two to four, with four being the highest, Siegrist said. On Wednesday, consultants from AACT Searches added up the ratings for each candidate to determine which 20 had the highest scores. Then, they asked committee members if there were any other applicants they felt should be included. A couple more were added to the list.

Finally, the committee went through each of the 22 semifinalists and voted on whether or not to interview them virtually to select three to five finalists, Siegrist said.

“We ended up deciding to have 11 interviews,” he said.

The committee went through some sample questions and chose eight that all candidates will have to answer during their 50-minute interview, Siegrist said. Members hope to have 10 minutes left after those to ask whatever follow-up or additional questions they might have.

The search group will contact the 11 and set up the virtual interviews for Oct. 8-9, he said.

“The interview will be very, very important,” he said.

Finalists will be interviewed (in person, if at all possible) by the full board of trustees during the week of Nov. 2. Each one will be expected to participate in a public forum and answer questions from the public. ACCT will provide in-depth reference reports on the final candidates. The board may also visit the leading candidate’s institution.

The college expects to announce the new president by late November. Current President Dan Kinney is retiring Dec. 31.

