IWCC search committee chooses 11 semifinalists during marathon meeting

The Iowa Western Community College Presidential Search Committee has narrowed a large pool of presidential candidates to 11 semifinalists who will be interviewed via videoconference.

The committee met for almost six hours Wednesday to winnow the field of 77 applicants, according to Chairman Brent Siegrist. The applicants came from across the country.

“It’s just an outstanding group,” he said. “It’s going to be difficult to narrow it to three. There are just quality candidates across the board.”

Committee members each went through all of the applications over the past two weeks and rated each one from two to four, with four being the highest, Siegrist said. On Wednesday, consultants from AACT Searches added up the ratings for each candidate to determine which 20 had the highest scores. Then, they asked committee members if there were any other applicants they felt should be included. A couple more were added to the list.

Finally, the committee went through each of the 22 semifinalists and voted on whether or not to interview them virtually to select three to five finalists, Siegrist said.

“We ended up deciding to have 11 interviews,” he said.