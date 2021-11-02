Jason awardees have been active in education, child welfare issues

Babcock served as a staff sergeant in the United States Air Force and is a graduate of Drake University. For many years, he worked for an insurance company as an adjuster and in the company’s safety department.

He joined Toastmasters International and was named Area Governor, Iowa State Governor and Toastmaster of the Year. He is a member of the American Institute of Parliamentarians and served on its board for over 28 years, including two terms as its international president.

Babcock began serving with the Clowns of America International in 1999 and enjoyed participating in parades and bringing joy at birthday parties. He was married to his wife, Jean, for 69 years before her death in 2018. They have one son, Jeffrey, who is married to Cindy.

Babcock has lived a full and rich life and credits his adoption through Children’s Square for many of the opportunities he has had in life. At 92, he is waiting for his next adventure.

Dan Kinney