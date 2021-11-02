Jason awardees have been active in education, child welfare issues

This year’s Jason Awardees have been involved in Children’s Square USA, education and child welfare issues.
Children’s Square will present awards to three honorees during its Virtual Jason Awards at 7 p.m. on Thursday.
The Jason Awards are held annually to recognize individuals, couples, organizations and businesses that exemplify the mission of Children’s Square USA, which is: to teach each child, every day, the values and life skills essential to a successful life — one full of caring and contribution. Jason Award recipients exemplify excellence, caring, vision and success.
“It is our belief that children are this nation’s most valuable resource, and their families are the most important factor in their development,” a press release from Children’s Square stated.
Additional details on the virtual program will be posted on the Children’s Square website at www.childrenssquare.org.
This year’s award recipients will include Cleon Babcock, Dan Kinney and Susan Christensen.
Cleon BabcockCleon Babcock was born on Sept. 18, 1929, shortly before the Great Depression began. His start in life was difficult and his parents were unable to care for him. At the age of 4, he and his brother were placed at the Christian Home (Children’s Square) in Council Bluffs, which was then an orphanage. They were adopted by the Babcocks, who provided a loving and stable home. Their adoptive mother was even named the Calhoun County Mother of the Year.
Babcock served as a staff sergeant in the United States Air Force and is a graduate of Drake University. For many years, he worked for an insurance company as an adjuster and in the company’s safety department.
He joined Toastmasters International and was named Area Governor, Iowa State Governor and Toastmaster of the Year. He is a member of the American Institute of Parliamentarians and served on its board for over 28 years, including two terms as its international president.
Babcock began serving with the Clowns of America International in 1999 and enjoyed participating in parades and bringing joy at birthday parties. He was married to his wife, Jean, for 69 years before her death in 2018. They have one son, Jeffrey, who is married to Cindy.
Babcock has lived a full and rich life and credits his adoption through Children’s Square for many of the opportunities he has had in life. At 92, he is waiting for his next adventure.
Dan Kinney
Dan Kinney, Ph.D., retired president of Iowa Western Community College, has devoted his career to the community college system. From his beginnings as an economics and business instructor at Central Community College in Hastings, Nebraska, he has worked in a multitude of positions, serving as president of Coffeyville Community College for nine years and becoming the third president of Iowa Western in 1994. He holds a doctoral degree from the University of Nebraska in Lincoln, a master’s in education administration from Kearney State College in Kearney, Nebraska and a bachelor’s in business administration from Kearney State College.
He has provided leadership to several organizations and councils, including as a member of the National Community College Advisory Council Education Testing Service, 2011-2016; consultant/evaluator, North Central Association of Colleges and Universities, 1984-2008; member Accreditation Review Council of the Higher Learning Council, 2001-2008; director and executive committee member, Iowa Campus Compact, 2003-present; president of Iowa Campus Compact Board of Directors, 2010-2011; president of the Iowa Coordinating Council for Post High School Education 2003-2004; member of the board of directors of the National Junior College Athletic Association, 2000-2002; and president of the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference, 1997-1999.
His civic involvement spans decades and includes president, Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital Board of Directors, 2011-present; member, board of directors of the Methodist Health System of Omaha 2007-present; member, Methodist Hospital College of Nursing Board of Directors 2008-2011; member, board of directors, Jennie Edmundson 2002-present; board member of the Council Bluffs Growth Alliance, 2001-2016.
Kinney and his wife, Pam, live in Council Bluffs. They have one son, Daniel, who succeeded him in January 2021 as president of Iowa Western Community College. Daniel and his wife, Jennifer, have two daughters.
Susan Christensen
Chief Justice Christensen was appointed to the Iowa Supreme Court in 2018 by Gov. Kim Reynolds, replacing retired Justice Bruce Zager. She was sworn in on Sept. 4, 2018, becoming the third female justice in the history of the court. She is also the daughter of former Iowa Supreme Court Justice Jerry Larson, who was the longest-serving justice in the State Supreme Court’s history. The members of the court selected Christensen as chief justice in February 2020.
She was born and raised in Harlan. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Judson College in 1988 and her law degree from Creighton University School of Law in 1991. Prior to her appointment to the Supreme Court, Christensen was appointed as a district associate judge in 2007 and a district court judge in 2015. Before becoming a judge, she practiced law in Harlan for 16 years.
Christensen chaired the Children’s Justice State Council and the Family First Task Force and served on the Supreme Court’s Family Law Pro Se Forms Committee, Child Support Guidelines Review Committee, Parents Representation Standards Committee, and Guardianship-Conservatorship Task Force, as well as the Children’s Mental Health and Wellbeing Advisory Committee. She is a member of the Iowa Judges Association, the Iowa State Bar Association, the Southwest Iowa Bar Association and the Shelby County Bar Association.
She is married with five children and six grandchildren. Her current term expires Dec. 31, 2028.