Jones ready to retire from Lewis Central, start new 'adventure'

After 27 years with Lewis Central Community School District, Kim Jones is ready for a change.

Jones, director of curriculum and instruction, has announced plans to retire at the end of June.

“It’ll be hard leaving,” she said. “There’s lot of people I’ll leave behind. The people we have here, the collaboration, the camaraderie, has been great.”

Jones grew up in Council Bluffs and graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School.

“I always wanted to be a teacher,” she said. “I used to do that for pretend.”

However, as she neared the end of her high school career, Jones thought she should do something that paid more. She enrolled in an accounting program at Iowa Western Community College but decided it wasn’t for her. She earned her associate degree at Iowa Western, then transferred to Northwest Missouri State University to finish her bachelor’s degree in education.

She started her career in education at Thomas Jefferson teaching math, which she had excelled in as a student. During her teaching career, she learned that knowing what students are thinking is the key to understanding why they got a wrong answer.

Then Jones took a break, which ended up lasting two years.

“I thought I wanted to be a stay-at-home mom,” she said.

Also, her husband was starting his own marketing business, and she wanted to be free to help him. But it wasn’t long before Jones contracted cabin fever.

“(Staying home) made me realize how much I wanted to be in the classroom,” she said. “I did a couple long-term subbing (stints) for Lewis Central for people on maternity leave. Being back in the classroom on a long-term basis, I realized I wanted to be there. I applaud those people who can stay home, but I’m just not one of them.”

During that period, Jones’s family happened to move into the Lewis Central district. She got a job teaching at Lewis Central High School and was glad her children were on the same academic schedule. While teaching at LCHS, she earned a master’s degree in administration from the University of Northern Iowa. That included observing and shadowing an administrator and attending after-school activities.

“There’s a lot of managerial stuff you have to take care of,” she said. “Really, what I found out was I didn’t want to be a school principal.”

Jones had her older son and daughter as students, but she was an administrator by the time her younger son was in high school.

After teaching at LCHS for about 10 years, then-Superintendent Mark Schweer told Jones an assistant principal position would be opening up and encouraged her to apply. She got the position, which was part time, and Schweer asked if she wanted to work for central office part-time to make the combination full time. Her work at central office involved curriculum and professional development and, after a few years, evolved into her current position, which she has enjoyed.

“It was all around helping teachers — helping them be more effective,” she said.

Jones later completed a doctoral program from the University of Florida that was mostly online but included attending summer classes on its Gainesville, Florida campus.

There are now teachers in the district that Jones had as students, she said. Also, she occasionally bumps into a former student in the community who compliments and/or thanks her.

“Those are the little nuggets you hold on to,” she said.

In her retirement, Jones plans to work for a private company as a learning facilitator. She will be helping teachers, partly through online curriculum.

“I’m excited to still do that, because that’s what I love,” she said. “I’m not ready to not work, I’m just ready for a new adventure.”

Jones also wants to spend more time doing crafts, such as making “rustic signs,” doing floral arrangements, embroidering and sewing.

“I’m going to refinish the cupboards in our kitchen,” she said. “I like doing things like that with my hands.”

Jones and her husband, Rick, have three adult children, three grandchildren and one on the way.

