Kanesville-Tinley building crashes down as demo work nears end

The former home of Kanesville Alternative Learning Center is no more.

The Kanesville-Tinley building at North Eighth Street and Avenue G was leveled Friday as demolition by Jim’s Hauling of Council Bluffs reached a climax. Owner Jim Hall said he expected to have everything but the gymnasium knocked down by the end of the day.

However, picking up all the debris will take a while, Hall said.

“We have to sift through and separate the rebar from the concrete,” he said.

The structure proved its sturdiness, as it took several blows from the giant teeth on the excavator’s bucket to break off a piece of the concrete floors on each level. But that was to be expected, Hall said.

“There’s quite a bit of rebar in there, which we expected with a concrete building,” he said.

The school had a place in the lives of not only Kanesville students but preschoolers and, further in the past, elementary students.

“The school has been part of our school district’s story and history for nearly 70 years,” said Vickie Murillo, superintendent of Council Bluffs Community School District. “The memories of school days will live on in the former students who attended school in this building.”