Kanesville-Tinley building crashes down as demo work nears end

The former home of Kanesville Alternative Learning Center is no more.
The Kanesville-Tinley building at North Eighth Street and Avenue G was leveled Friday as demolition by Jim’s Hauling of Council Bluffs reached a climax. Owner Jim Hall said he expected to have everything but the gymnasium knocked down by the end of the day.
However, picking up all the debris will take a while, Hall said.
“We have to sift through and separate the rebar from the concrete,” he said.
The structure proved its sturdiness, as it took several blows from the giant teeth on the excavator’s bucket to break off a piece of the concrete floors on each level. But that was to be expected, Hall said.
“There’s quite a bit of rebar in there, which we expected with a concrete building,” he said.
The school had a place in the lives of not only Kanesville students but preschoolers and, further in the past, elementary students.
“The school has been part of our school district’s story and history for nearly 70 years,” said Vickie Murillo, superintendent of Council Bluffs Community School District. “The memories of school days will live on in the former students who attended school in this building.”
It may also live on in materials placed in a time capsule and ensconced in the structure. The time capsule was salvaged before demolition work started.
“We look forward to opening the time capsule in the near future to reveal the contents,” Murillo said.
Named after Dr. Mathew A. Tinley, a Council Bluffs physician and retired three-star general, the building was completed in 1953 at a cost of $350,000 to replace the Eighth Street School, which had stood on the site since 1882. It was one of the few Council Bluffs schools not named after a president or an educator.
The building had been vacant since Kanesville moved to the former Washington Elementary School in January 2017. It was taken out of service after officials realized the boiler was no longer safe to use. The building also contained asbestos, and the mechanical systems needed to be replaced. With the facility standing empty, there was concern about people trying to break in.
The Council Bluffs Community School District Board of Education voted on Feb. 25 to seek bids for the demolition of the building. The contract was awarded to Jim’s Hauling on April 14 after the business submitted a bid of $97,998, the lowest of five.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!