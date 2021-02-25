Kids & Company new outreach for food pantry

Kids & Company will host a distribution of U.S. Department of Agriculture Farmers to Families food boxes today for the second straight week.
The before- and after-school program, operated by the Council Bluffs Schools Foundation, has partnered with Story Street Pantry — one of many pantries distributing the food boxes as part of the USDA Coronavirus Food Assistance program, according to a press release from the foundation. The boxes contain fresh fruit, vegetables, dairy and meat products and are available free of charge.
Story Street Pantry has been distributing meals through several partner pantries, but demand at those sites hasn’t been strong enough to exhaust the supply allotted to them, the press release stated. Now, the pantry is using Kids & Company to reach families throughout the city. To make sure the food gets to families in need, Kids & Company is offering food boxes to families at nine Council Bluffs elementary schools. There are no income restrictions.
Kids & Company families seem to appreciate the convenience, said Greg Smith, director of Kids & Company.
“It was a huge thing last week,” he said Wednesday. “They’re going to help with our Read and Feed in the summer so every week we can get some meals to these families that have food insecurity.”
“We’re very happy with our partnership with Kids & Company,” said Loren Knauss, co-founder of the pantry. “This is a great opportunity for us to learn the needs in each area.”
In addition to the food boxes, Kids & Company provides children in need with books so they can build up their home libraries, Smith said. Last week, 260 books were given away.
“The goal of our Read and Feed program is to increase the amount of time spent reading by children and families while also providing supplemental food sources for families experiencing food insecurity,” he said.
In just the first week, 287 boxes of food, representing 9,184 pounds, were distributed to families. Over the two-week distribution period, the program anticipates distributing a total of 619 boxes, or 19,808 pounds of food.
“We received our first box last Thursday, and it was great,” said Leah Goldberg, a Kids & Company mom. “Fruit, veggies, hotdogs, chicken, yogurt and milk were just a few things included. We thank Kids & Company for establishing this and making sure our kids and families in need are being taken care of. It’s wonderful to see and be a part of the CB school system/Kids & Company. Our family thanks you for this generous act.”
The food assistance won’t always come in the form of the USDA boxes, Knauss said.
“We don’t think we’ll have any after March,” he said. “With Kids & Company, what we want to do is transition to a mobile pantry.”
Story Street will likely experiment with a trailer and consider purchasing a vehicle after that, Knauss said.
To learn more or make a donation, visit cbsf.org, call the foundation at 712-322-8800 or email kids@cbsf.org.