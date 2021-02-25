Kids & Company new outreach for food pantry

Kids & Company will host a distribution of U.S. Department of Agriculture Farmers to Families food boxes today for the second straight week.

The before- and after-school program, operated by the Council Bluffs Schools Foundation, has partnered with Story Street Pantry — one of many pantries distributing the food boxes as part of the USDA Coronavirus Food Assistance program, according to a press release from the foundation. The boxes contain fresh fruit, vegetables, dairy and meat products and are available free of charge.

Story Street Pantry has been distributing meals through several partner pantries, but demand at those sites hasn’t been strong enough to exhaust the supply allotted to them, the press release stated. Now, the pantry is using Kids & Company to reach families throughout the city. To make sure the food gets to families in need, Kids & Company is offering food boxes to families at nine Council Bluffs elementary schools. There are no income restrictions.

Kids & Company families seem to appreciate the convenience, said Greg Smith, director of Kids & Company.

“It was a huge thing last week,” he said Wednesday. “They’re going to help with our Read and Feed in the summer so every week we can get some meals to these families that have food insecurity.”