Kinney: IWCC fall enrollment down more than expected

“We weren’t able to have high school fairs, and we had to shut down all campus visits,” he said.

That meant students had to be contacted through mail, email and phone calls.

Enrollment declined at Iowa Western’s Council Bluffs Campus and all four of its satellite centers, prompting board member Dr. John Marshall to ask why numbers were sliding at the satellite centers.

“The satellite centers have been trending down for a lot of years,” said Marjorie Welch, vice president of academic affairs. “One reason is, it’s very difficult to offer full programs at the satellite centers.”

The interests of students who attend classes at the centers have shifted from liberal arts to career-technical fields, Welch said. Setting up career-technical programs and acquiring the needed equipment is very expensive.

“Just getting the equipment … is a major barrier,” she said.

Kinney said he thinks a trend away from degrees and toward short-term certificates is coming.

During the pandemic, many colleges have switched partly or mostly to virtual instruction. Iowa Western has both in-person and online components to most of its classes, while some are completely online.