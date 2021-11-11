Kinneys to be recognized at Iowa Western's Black Tie Harvest

Iowa Western Community College will honor retired President Dan and Pam Kinney Saturday at its annual Black Tie Harvest Auction.
The event, Iowa Western’s biggest scholarship fundraiser, has generated more than $2 million for the scholarship fund since its inception.
The Kinneys are being honored for their dedication to Council Bluffs and southwest Iowa and for their commitment to the college and its students, according to Iowa Western Foundation officials.
The pair met during the summer of Pam’s junior year in high school when Dan moved into her hometown of Blue Hill, Nebraska, according to a press release from Iowa Western. The two graduated together in 1964 and continued their education together at Kearney State. They graduated in 1967 and were married that summer.
The couple began their professional careers in education soon after, with Pam teaching in Kennesaw and Bladen, Nebraska and Dan teaching at Central Community College in Hastings, Nebraska. In 1969, the family expanded with the birth of their son, Daniel. Over the next two decades, Pam’s career shifted from education to public relations, while Dan continued to advance within community colleges, taking the family to Grand Island, Nebraska and Colby and Coffeyville, Kansas.
In 1994, Dan Kinney was selected to serve as the third president of Iowa Western Community College, where he helped create one of the region’s premier educational institutions, officials said. Under his guidance, the college invested more than $178 million on new construction and renovation projects at the main campus in Council Bluffs and centers in Clarinda, Shenandoah, Harlan and Atlantic, the press release stated. He also helped raise awareness and funds for the college, pushing the Iowa Western Foundation’s assets from $347,000 in 1994 to the current total of $33.7 million.
During his 25-plus years as president, two dozen facilities were built or purchased, enrollment increased and new athletic programs were established. The college greatly expanded its relationships with Council Bluffs and Lewis Central Community School Districts, as well as others in southwest Iowa.
As Iowa Western’s longest serving president, his contributions to the college were both impactful and numerous — and Pam was there for all of them, officials said. Whether she was planting and maintaining flower beds on campus, hosting presidential scholars at their home or attending countless college and athletic events, she has been a constant ally of the college and larger community.
However, their support of the college extends beyond their professional dedication. They have also made significant personal contributions, including through the establishment of the Kinney Endowed Presidential Scholarship. Simply put, together they have played an integral role in the success of Iowa Western.
Although now retired, the Kinneys continue to serve their community through a variety of nonprofit organizations. They are excited to see their son follow his father as president of Iowa Western and to have their family together again in the same community.