Kinneys to be recognized at Iowa Western's Black Tie Harvest

Iowa Western Community College will honor retired President Dan and Pam Kinney Saturday at its annual Black Tie Harvest Auction.

The event, Iowa Western’s biggest scholarship fundraiser, has generated more than $2 million for the scholarship fund since its inception.

The Kinneys are being honored for their dedication to Council Bluffs and southwest Iowa and for their commitment to the college and its students, according to Iowa Western Foundation officials.

The pair met during the summer of Pam’s junior year in high school when Dan moved into her hometown of Blue Hill, Nebraska, according to a press release from Iowa Western. The two graduated together in 1964 and continued their education together at Kearney State. They graduated in 1967 and were married that summer.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The couple began their professional careers in education soon after, with Pam teaching in Kennesaw and Bladen, Nebraska and Dan teaching at Central Community College in Hastings, Nebraska. In 1969, the family expanded with the birth of their son, Daniel. Over the next two decades, Pam’s career shifted from education to public relations, while Dan continued to advance within community colleges, taking the family to Grand Island, Nebraska and Colby and Coffeyville, Kansas.