Kirn Middle School eighth-graders help out around Council Bluffs

Eighth-graders from Kirn Middle School were out helping in the community Thursday and Friday mornings.

Whether it was shoveling mulch, reading to younger students, cleaning a street or cleaning doggy dishes, the students put in an hour of service at nine different sites over the two days around Council Bluffs.

It’s part of a semester-long “Community Project” class that all eighth-graders take as part of the International Baccalaureate program, according to Deb Masker, IB coordinator. Half take it each semester, so there are seven class sections of 20 to 25 students.

“This is a tremendous opportunity for our students to interact with the community and develop an understanding of what it means to be of service,” she said.

They also learned about different service agencies and what they do, Masker said.

Bart Witte teaches one section of the class, along with his eighth-grade science classes.

“We tell them their time is the most valuable thing they have — so once they realize that, they can do something with it,” he said.

On Friday, his students were moving and raking mulch for the landscaping along the First Avenue Trail for the Council Bluffs Parks & Recreation Department. Other students read to first-graders at College View Elementary School, cleaned a playground and indoor play area at Micah House, cleaned animal crates and washed laundry at Midlands Humane Society or helped sort and arrange items at the New Visions Homeless Services warehouse.

This week’s projects were one-day jobs, but the students also work individually or in pairs to design and complete a larger community project over the rest of the semester, Masker said.

“The students identify a need in the community, and they can choose direct action, indirect action or advocacy to somehow benefit that particular need,” she said.

The projects involve research, communication, collaboration and organizational skills, among others, Masker said. Along the way, students keep a journal of their reflections about the project.

“They identify IB traits they think they exhibit,” she said.

Past projects have included creating a closet for needy students at the school, raising money and purchasing blankets for cancer patients and donating them to Wings of Hope, working at a family fair for FAMILY Inc. and advocating for children and working with students who are still learning English.

Near the end of the semester, students prepare displays and give presentations to people from the community — who are the ones who evaluate the projects. Masker hopes to recruit 30 or more citizens to help with evaluations this semester.