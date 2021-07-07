Knights of Columbus launch benefit golf tournament for St. Albert

Knights of Columbus members from the seven parishes that support St. Albert Catholic School are launching a benefit golf tournament for the school.

Action will begin with a shotgun start at noon on July 23 at Dodge Riverside Golf Course, 2 Harrah’s Blvd.

A dinner will follow the tourney at 5:30 p.m. at the Queen of Apostles Social Hall, 3304 Fourth Ave. in Council Bluffs.

St. Albert is fully accredited by the state of Iowa and the North Central Association Commission on Accreditation and School Improvement as a PK-12 school system. It is supported by St. Peter’s, Corpus Christi and St. Patrick parishes in Council Bluffs; Holy Rosary in Glenwood; St. Patrick in Missouri Valley; St. Columbanus of Underwood; and St. Patrick of Neola.

St. Albert graduates — 100% of them — attend college or serve in the military (or both), according to “Fast Facts” on its website. About one-fourth of its teachers have advanced degrees.

Raffle tickets will be available at the course or social at a price of five tickets for $10. Please make checks payable to Knights of Columbus 270.