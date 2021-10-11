Knost announces retirement from Lewis Central Community Schools

“The Blue Ribbon’s kind of the icing on the cake,” Knost said.

All in all, Knost feels good about his time at Lewis Central and his years in education.

“I am so thankful for my countless experiences over the years as an educator, and I cannot adequately express how much I enjoy being a part of Lewis Central,” he said in his message to parents. “As I have navigated each year of my career, I have learned that even with precise planning and meaningful intention, change remains yet another constant factor in our lives.

“I have enjoyed every one of my 34 years, and my final three with LC will always be special to me,” Knost said. “I am sure there will be much unnecessary speculation over my decision, but I kindly ask everyone to trust what I have stated in this communication regarding my reasoning. While there have most certainly been some challenging circumstances to tackle these last few years, I have never shied away from challenges. In fact, it has always been the challenges that attract me to this work while pushing me to be a better leader. Regardless, I believe family must always be a priority.”