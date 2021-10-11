Knost announces retirement from Lewis Central Community Schools

Lewis Central Community School District Superintendent Eric Knost will retire at the end of the school year.
“Circumstances primarily regarding my family have resulted in contemplations of a closure to my superintendent career,” he wrote in a message to parents. “As a reflective and passionate person, this is far from easy, but I have concluded that the time for this decision is now.”
Knost said he is not stepping down because of the added stress created by the COVID-19 pandemic or the ways politics have affected education during the past two years.
“I’ve been dealing with that my whole career,” he said. “Really, the decision to retire was personal, and it was family-related.”
Although it’s only Knost’s third year at Lewis Central, it has been an eventful time -- and not just because of the pandemic.
“It’s three years for Lewis Central to be proud of,” he said. “There’s a lot of things we’re wrapping up that make it a good time. We’ll have all our construction projects wrapped up, we’ve been revising our manual -- which should be a relief to whoever takes my place -- and we got the School Improvement Advisory Committee back up and running.
In addition, Lewis Central schools have won several awards. Lewis Central Middle School won a STEM BEST (Business Energizing Students and Teachers) Award and $25,000 grant, and LCMS science teacher Nathan Van Zante received the 2021 Iowa STEM Teacher award for southwest Iowa and $1,500 each for him and his classroom. And just last month, Lewis Central High School was named a National Blue Ribbon School.
“The Blue Ribbon’s kind of the icing on the cake,” Knost said.
All in all, Knost feels good about his time at Lewis Central and his years in education.
“I am so thankful for my countless experiences over the years as an educator, and I cannot adequately express how much I enjoy being a part of Lewis Central,” he said in his message to parents. “As I have navigated each year of my career, I have learned that even with precise planning and meaningful intention, change remains yet another constant factor in our lives.
“I have enjoyed every one of my 34 years, and my final three with LC will always be special to me,” Knost said. “I am sure there will be much unnecessary speculation over my decision, but I kindly ask everyone to trust what I have stated in this communication regarding my reasoning. While there have most certainly been some challenging circumstances to tackle these last few years, I have never shied away from challenges. In fact, it has always been the challenges that attract me to this work while pushing me to be a better leader. Regardless, I believe family must always be a priority.”
Knost became superintendent of the school district on July 1, 2019 after the retirement of his predecessor, Mark Schweer. He was previously the superintendent of Rockwood School District in St. Louis, the third-largest district in Missouri with about 21,000 students. He has also served as superintendent and deputy superintendent of Mehlville School District and began his career in education as a band director for Windsor School District in Missouri. He earned a bachelor’s degree in music at Webster University in 1983, a master’s in educational leadership from Lindenwood University in 1997 and a doctorate in education administration at St. Louis University in 2002.