Labor federation donates school supplies for new Council Bluffs teachers

The Western Iowa Labor Federation donated a carload of school supplies to the Council Bluffs Education Association to help teachers with some of the items that aren’t furnished by the school district.

The materials will go to new Council Bluffs Education Association members and teachers in the Council Bluffs Community School District, according to a press release from the federation.

WILF Southwest Chapter Vice President Kenny Cortum and field coordinator Jen Pellant delivered the supplies to Shari Anderson, past president of CBEA.

“My sister is a teacher, and I know how much money she spends every year to stock and set up her classroom,” Pellant said in the press release. “That burden is even heavier on new teachers, who start out low on the pay scale. The Western Iowa Labor Federation wanted to do something to help new teachers and union members as they start off what looks to be a challenging year.”

The WILF School Supply Drive is in its second year. Western Iowa Labor Federation staff accepted donations from union members and community supporters throughout the weekend of Aug. 14-15, the press release stated. Donations were accepted at Super Saver on Saturday and the West Broadway Hy-Vee on Sunday.

The Western Iowa Labor Federation, AFL-CIO is a coalition of unions and is the official organization of the national AFL-CIO in north central, northwest and southwest Iowa, representing 39 counties and 35 affiliated unions. The organization fights for workers’ rights and public policies that promote and expand social and economic justice for Iowa’s working families.

