A good crowd attended the Council Bluffs Schools Foundation’s Education Is Everyone’s Business Lunch Wednesday at the Mid-America Center.

Superintendent Vickie Murillo gave attendees an update on the school district, going over how the district’s high school students can earn college credit, certificates or two-year degrees without paying for them through its Diploma Plus One Pathways.

This year, through the district’s TradeWorks Academy, 521 students will achieve an industry-recognized credential from OSHA 10 and foundational skills for TradeWorks at Iowa Western Community College, she said. Through TradeWorks at Iowa Western, 97 students will achieve an industry-recognized certificate and/or diploma.

Through the Early College Academy, 25 students will graduate from Iowa Western, Murillo said. Each student’s family will have saved $12,660 in college tuition on an associate degree. Since the program began in 2018, 128 students have participated.

Currently, 594 students are taking college credits that can be applied toward a two- or four-year degree through the district’s College Credit Acceleration program, she said. There is a wide variety of course choices to fit students’ interests, including 35 high school-delivered concurrent enrollment courses, 14 Advanced Placement courses, STEM-concentrated courses or any course at Iowa Western. In the Class of 2022, 108 students completed their first year of college (24 credits) through these opportunities. Tuition saved by each of their families was $5,604.

Through the Career & Academic Pathway, 190 students are currently enrolled in business management and administration, emergency technologies, medical health sciences, early childhood education or hospitality management. These students will have earned 3,608 credits over the two-year program in each field of study.

This fall, aviation science, STEM concentrator and biomedical science will be added to the offerings:

Aviation Science — Students can earn an FAA Part 107 credential by completing engineering coursework and drone certification training, as well as the Aeronautical Knowledge Test.

STEM Concentrator — Students earn the STEM Concentrator certificate by completing engineering and math coursework (college algebra, trigonometry and calculus I and II).

Biomedical Science — Students earn the Certified Nurse Aide (IWCC graduate) or Biomedical Concentrator certification through Project Lead the Way coursework and concurrent enrollment health courses.

Also, beginning this fall, the district’s middle schools will offer elective classes that will help students learn what they are interested in and prepare for possibly following one of the pathways when they get to high school.

In addition to the Pathways, the district offers Market Value Assets, including the Air Force JROTC Leadership and Employability Skills Certificate, a Seal of Biliteracy, the ACT National Career Readiness Certificate, Google Certificate or Transition Alliance Certificate, Murillo said.

She thanked the foundation for helping to support the schools, staff and students.

Chris LaFerla, executive director of the foundation and president of the school board, shared how school became such an important part of his life as part of his keynote address.

He grew up with parents who used drugs and neglected their children.

“We moved a lot, we were homeless from time to time living in a car,” LaFerla said. “Absent supervision, I did whatever I wanted,” which included wandering around at night.

“School was the safe place in my life,” he said. “Teachers were the only adults I could trust.”

LaFerla’s music teacher enrolled him in an honor choir, which performed a Christmas concert on local TV.

“It was the first time I felt special for something,” he said. “By the time I was in high school, I practically lived at school.”

LaFerla participated in music, theater, clubs and sports. His teachers showed him compassion, challenged him and helped him believe in himself.

“I went to school early and stayed until late in the evening,” he said. “Council Bluffs Schools, teachers and coaches saved my life.”

Today’s teachers are saddled with more duties and expectations than ever, yet they are not respected as much as they used to be, LaFerla said. And many are leaving their classrooms behind. In 2017, the number of teacher vacancies in the United States outnumbered the candidates, and the gap has been growing ever since. In February, openings exceeded candidates by 180,000.

“Teachers are quitting at the highest rate ever recorded,” he said.

At the same time, more than 60% of parents surveyed said they don’t want their children to become teachers, LaFerla said — and they’re not. The number of students majoring in education is smaller than the number needed.

“We have to give teachers more respect before the looming teacher shortage claims Iowa as a victim,” he said. “Let’s return to a time when teachers are respected, and it’s a respected profession. Right now, we’re going the wrong direction.”

Teachers should be paid more, too, LaFerla said.

“Can we afford not to make that investment?” he asked.

While an individual can’t turn the ship around by themselves, they can set a positive example, LaFerla said, and listed the following:

• Assume positive intent (of teachers).

• Share positive stories about public schools.

• Demand support for public schools.

Funding makes a difference, but so do words, he said.

The foundation honored Barry Cleaveland with a Community Impact Award.

Cleaveland has contributed to many causes in the community. He was part of the leadership team that raised money for the Dream Playground Re-Imagined project and the team that sparked the renovation of the Gale Wickersham Athletic Complex. He helped develop the Red and Ruth Nelson Excellence in Education Teaching Awards. He served as a board member and chair for the Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce, a board member and interim executive director of the Council Bluffs Community Education Foundation (now Council Bluffs Schools Foundation) and has helped with many community projects and events. A 1971 graduate of Abraham Lincoln High School, he was inducted into the Abraham Lincoln Hall of Fame in 2018.

The foundation also kicked off its annual Community Impact Campaign. This year's drive, with the theme "Together, We Can," aims to raise $90,000.