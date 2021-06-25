Lakin Foundation, AIM Institute to launch tech training initiative

The Charles E. Lakin Foundation and the AIM Institute are teaming up to provide training in information technology to young adults from southwest Iowa.
The AIM Institute Southwest Iowa Tech Training Initiative Funded by the Charles E. Lakin Foundation targets low- to moderate-income young adults ages 16 to 24; workers dislocated by COVID-19; and other at-risk populations, according to a joint press release from the organizations. The program will be funded by a five-year, $500,000 grant from the Lakin Foundation.
For the next five years, the program is designed to help 100 individuals annually learn the fundamental skills needed for entry to the region’s fastest-growing career opportunities in tech, the press release stated. These opportunities can change the trajectory of a person’s life and help communities thrive.
In Iowa, employment in STEM occupations is growing at twice the rate of non-STEM fields, but there is a shortage of qualified tech workers, which has the potential to cost the local economy millions of dollars. According to Iowa Workforce Development, more than 1,500 trained technology professionals will be needed in the professional, scientific and technical services industries in southwest Iowa by 2028.
“We are grateful to have the commitment and support of the Charles E. Lakin Foundation to address this community need through essential programs that connect, develop and transition local talent to resources, mentors and opportunities in technology,” said Kandace Miller, PhD, president and CEO of AIM. “Creating the cutting-edge, inclusive community we envision requires everyone having the ability to build a fulfilling career in tech. Our goal is to provide the practical training necessary for these individuals to enter or advance in what we call ‘H3 careers’ – high-demand, high-skill, high-wage careers.”
Minimum annual recruitment goals for the program, based on population, include 70 students from Pottawattamie County, 11 from Mills County, 11 from Harrison County and eight from Montgomery County, the press release stated. They will be supported by AIM’s Tech Navigator services, which help identify the career and training pathways most suited to the individual interests of each student. AIM’s Navigators are specialists who coach and empower individuals to develop and pursue tech career goals and employment through educational and career planning.
Students do not need prior tech experience to participate in the program. The training will include building foundational skills through an “Introduction to Technology” course in the areas of coding, design, data, infrastructure and management. Classes include project-based learning so students can begin building a portfolio they can share with potential employers.
“This curriculum sets participants up for the spectrum of 21st century careers, builds fluency in tech and gives participants the ability to thrive in any work environment, because they have developed confidence that they are proficient with tech, from hardware and software to operating systems,” Miller said.
Stephen K. Wild, president of the Charles E. Lakin Foundation, said in addition to empowering students and adults, the training initiative addresses an important need for area employers that are challenged by a shortage of tech professionals.
“We applaud the AIM Institute’s efforts to continuously and creatively find ways to positively impact the lives of Iowans,” Wild said. “The AIM Institute Southwest Iowa Tech Training Initiative Funded by the Charles E. Lakin Foundation builds on our efforts to work with communities to attain economic resiliency. We look forward to hearing about the success stories and seeing lives transformed by this important tech training program.”