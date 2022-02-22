LC Board approves purchase of new Chromebooks to replace older ones

The Lewis Central Community School District Board of Education approved the purchase of 305 Chromebooks during its meeting Monday as part of its regular replacement cycle.
The district will order 225 HP x360 11 G4 EE Chromebooks and 80 HP Pro C640 G2 Chromebooks from Riverside Technologies Inc. at a cost of $134,025. Fifty of the higher-end models will go to staff members.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Tim Johnson
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today