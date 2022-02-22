 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

LC Board approves purchase of new Chromebooks to replace older ones

  • 0
Education graphic

Metro Creative Connection

 Metro Creative Connection

The Lewis Central Community School District Board of Education approved the purchase of 305 Chromebooks during its meeting Monday as part of its regular replacement cycle.

The district will order 225 HP x360 11 G4 EE Chromebooks and 80 HP Pro C640 G2 Chromebooks from Riverside Technologies Inc. at a cost of $134,025. Fifty of the higher-end models will go to staff members.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukrainians vow to fight for their country

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert