LC district voters approve renewal of PPEL

Lewis Central Community School District voters overwhelmingly approved the renewal and increase of the district’s physical plant and equipment levy in a special election Tuesday.

Out of the 267 votes cast, 239, or 89.5%, were in favor of the proposal and 28, or 10.5%, were against.

Revenue from the PPEL is used to fund building maintenance, transportation, equipment and software purchases, leases and repairs. By state law, it cannot be used to pay salaries or purchase instructional materials.

The levy includes a portion set by the Lewis Central Board of Education limited to 33 cents per $1,000 of taxable valuation and a voter-approved portion that is currently set at 50 cents per $1,000 and that expires on July 1, 2023.

During its June 20 meeting, the school board decided to ask voters to renew their portion of the levy and increase it to $1 per $1,000 of taxable valuation. Upon approval, the higher rate would begin on July 1, 2023, and remain in effect for 10 years.

Through the budget process, the district will be in a position to offset this increase, and the average taxpayer should not see an increase in property taxes from the school district’s portion, said Andrea Raes, the district’s business manager.

“These funds would allow the district to more adequately fund facility improvements, ongoing maintenance and replacement of buses and vans,” she said before the election. “With the newest student attendance building in the district being over 20 years old, the district saw this as a good time to increase the funding but not increase the overall levy.”