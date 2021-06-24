LC priorities focus on preschool, mental health, funding mechanisms

The Lewis Central Community School District Board of Education voted to adopt the Iowa Association of School Boards’ legislative priorities during the board’s meeting Monday.
The IASB’S priorities focus on preschool, mental health, school funding and supplemental state aid.
“These are four that are very important to our community, our students and the ability to grow and operate as a functioning school district,” board member Bob Hendrix said.
According to an IASB document, the organization’s legislative priorities include the following:
Preschool
• (IASB) supports an increase in funding from the current weighting of 0.5 to 1.0 full-time equivalent to increase the ability of districts to provide services such as full-day programming and transportation to ensure that all 4- and 5-year-olds have the ability to attend the Statewide Voluntary Preschool Program. Districts should be given maximum flexibility to assign costs to the program.
Mental Health
• Supports efforts to establish comprehensive community mental health systems to offer preventative and treatment services and comprehensive school mental health programs that include:
• Increased access for in-school and telehealth services;
• Increased access to mental health professionals via in-person or telehealth visits;
• Creation of a categorical funding stream designed for mental health professionals serving students and ongoing teacher, administrator and support staff mental health training;
• Equitable reimbursement by Medicaid and private insurers for in-school services;
• Ongoing teacher, administrator and support staff training to improve the awareness and understanding of child emotional and mental health needs;
• Integration of suicide prevention and coping skills into existing curriculum;
• Expanding state-funded loan forgiveness programs to include mental health professionals who agree to provide services to schools;
• An ongoing mental health resources clearinghouse for schools and community providers; and
• Trainings that include a referral plan for continuing action provided by mental health professionals outside of the school district.
School Funding
Supports a school foundation formula that:
• Provides sufficient and timely funding to meet education goals;
• Equalizes per-pupil funding;
• Provides a funding mechanism for transportation costs that reduces the pressure on the general fund and addresses inequities between school districts;
• Includes factors based on changes in demographics, including socio-economic status, remedial programming and enrollment challenges;
• Reflects actual costs for special education services;
• Incorporates categorical funding in the formula within three years; and
• Includes a mix of state aid and property taxes.
Supplemental State Aid
Supports setting supplemental state aid:
• At a rate that sufficiently supports local districts’ efforts to plain, create and sustain world-class schools;
• For FY 2022, by Jan. 29, 2022; and
• For FY 2023 and future budget years, at least 14 months prior to the certification of the school districts’ budgets.
Setting supplemental state aid within the statutory requirements allows districts to make sound financial decisions on programs and staffing levels in order to provide the best possible education to all students.
IASB supports a formula-driven method for establishing the supplemental state aid growth rate, if it is not set within the statutory requirements.