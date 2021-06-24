LC priorities focus on preschool, mental health, funding mechanisms

The Lewis Central Community School District Board of Education voted to adopt the Iowa Association of School Boards’ legislative priorities during the board’s meeting Monday.

The IASB’S priorities focus on preschool, mental health, school funding and supplemental state aid.

“These are four that are very important to our community, our students and the ability to grow and operate as a functioning school district,” board member Bob Hendrix said.

According to an IASB document, the organization’s legislative priorities include the following:

Preschool

• (IASB) supports an increase in funding from the current weighting of 0.5 to 1.0 full-time equivalent to increase the ability of districts to provide services such as full-day programming and transportation to ensure that all 4- and 5-year-olds have the ability to attend the Statewide Voluntary Preschool Program. Districts should be given maximum flexibility to assign costs to the program.

Mental Health

• Supports efforts to establish comprehensive community mental health systems to offer preventative and treatment services and comprehensive school mental health programs that include: