LC School Board approves raises, hears report on plastics program

The Lewis Central Community School District has approved 3% raises for administrators and classified employees for the 2022-23 school year.

The percentage matched the increase approved for certified employees during the board’s April 4 meeting. Those employees, represented by the Lewis Central Education Association, have a five-year agreement with the district but will negotiate on salaries each year.

Administrators affected by the decision at Monday’s meeting will include Titan Hill Intermediate School Principal Dana Barker and Assistant Principal Michelle Hoffman, Lewis Central Middle School Principal Mandie Reynolds and Assistant Principal Ryan Barker, Lewis Central High School Principal Joel Beyenhof and Assistant Principals Jim Haver and Joe Vinchattle, special populations coordinator Laurie Thies, school business official Andrea Raes and school improvement specialist Dave Black.

Kreft Primary School Principal Erica Kenoyer is leaving after this year and will be replaced by Leasa Hedrick.

The board also heard a report from the Lewis Central (Titan) Plastics Club during Monday’s meeting. The club was awarded more than $150,000 in public and private grants in 2021. Some will be used to purchase additional equipment, and some will go toward the cost of remodeling a larger room for the program, teachers Dustan Kern and Nathan Van Zante told board members.

The program, based at Lewis Central Middle School, received a STEM Best Award from the Governor’s STEM Advisory Council in 2020 and was invited to present at STEM Day at the Iowa State Capitol on Feb. 9, 2022.

Van Zante, a science teacher at the middle school, was chosen for the 2021 Iowa STEM Teacher Award for the Southwest Region. That included $1,500 for his classroom and $1,500 for personal use sponsored by Kemin Industries.

