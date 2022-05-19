LC scores up in language arts on state test, mixed in math and science

Preliminary results from the Iowa Statewide Assessment of Student Progress show that Lewis Central Community School District students’ scores in language arts have rebounded from a dip during the COVID-19 pandemic, while results in math and science are mixed.

The results include all students tested, except those who took it late, were tested through an alternate assessment or are served through the AEA Consortium, according to a report presented by Dave Black, school improvement specialist, during the Board of Education’s meeting on Monday. Students in third through 11th grades are tested. Participation rates were greater than 98%, except in 10th and 11th grades, which had participation rates of 96.2% and 97.5%, respectively.

“The principals did a good job of capturing students and getting them tested,” Black said.

In English/language arts, 75.55% of district students tested proficient – up 5.43% from 2021 and 0.40% above the 2019 average of 74.95%, a table showed.

“All buildings increased their percent proficient compared to last year,” Black said.

Titan Hill Intermediate School’s percentage leaped up 7.58% to 66.93%, Lewis Central Middle School’s jumped 6.27% to 80.44% and Lewis Central High School’s increased 1.92% to 78.50%.

Percentages at Titan Hills and LCMS were well above their pre-pandemic levels of 63.95% and 74.65%, respectively, in 2019. LCHS did not match its 2019 average of 86.29%.

“The rebound in language arts has been very good,” Black said.

Overall, the percentage of students who tested proficient in math was 67.12% -- up 1.56% from 2021 but still almost 5% below the 2019 district-wide percentage of 72.07%.

Scores varied from building to building, with Titan Hill’s percentage improving by 8.15% from 2021 to 70.86%, LCMS’s declining by 2.34% to 62.45% and LCHS’s slipping by 0.23% to 68.83%. Titan Hill’s percentage was well above its pre-pandemic number of 66.47%, while LCMS and LCHS trailed their 2019 percentages of 73.43% and 76.37%, respectively.

Only students in fifth, eighth and 10th grades are tested in science. The percentage of students district-wide who tested proficient in science was 65.40%, down by 2.25% since 2021 but well above the 2019 average of 59.84%.

By building, Titan Hill’s percentage increased by 4.69% to 58.96% since last year, LCMS’s percentage dropped by 7:49% to 68.75% and LCHS’s percentage declined by 6.57% to 67.83%. The percentages of students who tested proficient at Titan Hill and LCMS were much higher than their 2019 percentages of 51.10% and 60.10%, respectively.

“School is about more than scores,” Black said.

He showed a list of other priorities that included the following:

• Helping students feel safe and loved

• Helping students grow socially and emotionally

• Helping students feel a sense of belonging to our larger community

• Helping students be sound decision makers and problem solvers

• Helping students to be creative and express themselves with confidence and clarity

